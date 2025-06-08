An open letter signed by dozens of Maltese academics, writers and artists sent to Roberta Metsola was a collective cry of shame and urgency. While the Maltese European Parliament president was at the centre of the call, the signatories spoke for all of us who can no longer stomach the horrors unfolding in Gaza and the disgraceful global inaction that has allowed them to fester.

Metsola is not in an easy position and must take into consideration different shades of opinion in the European Parliament. But she also represents the bleeding conscience of a continent.

More importantly, there comes a point when everyone needs to stand on the right side of history and speak out unequivocally against evil, even if it risks backlash among the political class.

Metsola did the right thing when she stood four-square behind Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. She would do well to take a page from former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who condemned Israel’s actions in blistering terms, accusing it of committing genocide; or from Malta’s former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, who condemned Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime for what it is: a brutal, calculated, inhumane destructive machine.

For those who still insist on deflecting every criticism of Israel by invoking Hamas’s October 7 attacks – yes, that was a despicable act of terrorism. But how much longer will that attack be used to justify the most disproportionate military response in modern history?

More than 54,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, mostly women and children.

And just when we thought we’d seen the worst, there are now reports of the Israeli military opening fire on starving civilians queuing for food, and on doctors treating the wounded in decimated hospitals. This isn’t self-defence. It is annihilation.

Images from Gaza show emaciated Palestinians herded into cages to receive scraps of aid. On March 2, Israel instituted a total blockade on anything entering Gaza, most of which has been flattened.

The region’s agricultural infrastructure has been bombed into oblivion. Israel claimed Hamas was stealing aid and accused Gazans of mass looting, conveniently dismissing the fact this is what happens if you cut off food, water, and medical supplies to an entire population.

Civilians have been driven from the north into what are, in practice, open-air concentration camps. There, they are corralled with minimal aid, bombed again, and blamed for their own suffering. As Coleiro Preca said, this is akin to ethnic cleansing.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister for crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

And yet, many leaders continue to couch their statements in diplomatic niceties or tokenism – or worse – condemn the violence with one hand while arming its perpetrators with the other. Tragically, the US, under Donald Trump’s disgraceful leadership, remains firmly in lockstep with Netanyahu, even blocking a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Israel is a country founded in the shadow of the Holocaust. The Israeli government now stands accused of inflicting similar atrocities upon another people, a fact which should haunt every leader who chooses silence over action.

The reports of genocide broadcast in real time by the few remaining brave journalists reporting from Gaza are harrowing; parents burying their children with their bare hands, doctors operating without anaesthetic, children starving in the streets...

These are extraordinary times. Every one of us has a responsibility to speak up – pressure our governments, demand accountability, break the silence that enables such horror, and to stop using October 7 or ‘anti-Semitism’ as an excuse for barbarism.