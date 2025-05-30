The workplace is supposed to be a place of fulfilment, growth and financial stability. But for many employers and employees, work is nothing more than a struggle to survive. People wake up every day to do jobs they do not love, simply because they have no choice.

Research by psychotherapist Matthew Bartolo, the Willingness mental health clinic and the Malta Chamber of Commerce revealed some current harsh workplace realities. Seventy-seven per cent of business leaders reported high levels of stress and 90 per cent said they were dealing with heavy workloads.

More than two-fifths of employers identified employees wanting competitive salaries as a key pressure, along with others pointing to “lack of upward feedback or appreciation”. One employer complained that workers leave for other companies because they “expect training without commitment”.

Unsurprisingly, employees’ gripes about the realities they face in the workplace are different. Two-thirds of employees in this study pointed to “uncompetitive pay, poor communication and lack of recognition as major issues facing them at work”.

It is undeniable that balancing work commitments with personal life has become challenging. Extended work hours, stringent deadlines and constant connectivity can blur boundaries, leading to stress and burnout. Despite dedication and hard work, career progression may not always meet expectations.

This study was focused on workplace conditions, mainly in small and medium-sized companies. Of course, other employees in the public and private sectors are also trying to adapt to the harsh emerging workplace realities. These realities can include issues such as favouritism, internal power struggles, extended work hours and low pay and financial instability.

Before employers and employees can start defining a strategy for adapting to harsh workplace realities, it is essential to understand what has led to the failure of harmonious industrial relations.

For the past three decades, business culture in Western economies has focused on maximising the return of financial capital, often downgrading investment in human capital. Workers were frequently considered disposable commodities that could be secured as needed, with no need to invest in existing human capital. This just-in-time mindset influenced the way the supply chain of raw materials and worker recruitment was managed.

The demographic declines meant that qualified young people could pick and choose where to work, with the attractiveness of financial packages being their top priority when considering job offers.

Unfortunately, policymakers in education and economics did little to address these realities. They resorted to tackling the root causes of skill gaps and the shortage of workers by relying on immigration, especially from low-labour-cost third countries.

The study recommended improving communication within companies, facilitating feedback, enhancing recognition of achievements and improving work-life balance. The real game-changer, however, will be found in a redefined social contract that fosters trust between employers and employees. The government must act as a catalyst to bring about these changes by promoting a business culture that focuses on providing workers with more family-friendly benefits.

While employers undoubtedly carry a large share of the responsibility in improving workplace conditions, the onus is not solely on them.

Workers, too, have a role to play in promoting a healthier work environment. Passion, commitment and a genuine investment in one’s role can go a long way in improving not only job satisfaction but also organisational cohesion.

Younger employees, in particular, must reconsider the growing trend of frequent job-hopping in pursuit of marginally better pay or perks. Constantly switching roles may bring short-term gains but it can also limit the opportunity to develop deeper skills, build meaningful professional relationships and establish a track record of resilience and growth.

Promoting a better business culture is a tall order. But it’s essential.