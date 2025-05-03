Are we as a country doing enough about poverty? The statistics on living conditions issued by the National Statistics Office every year are important indicators of what the situation is in Malta – but the picture only really emerges when you look at trends over multiple years.

The measure of poverty most relevant for policymakers – and headlines – is the number of persons living below the income threshold that denotes that they are at risk of poverty. In 2024, the threshold was calculated to be €12,258, with 92,690 living on less than that. This worked out to an at-risk rate of 16.8 per cent.

How does this compare with the results for the past years? In 2014, there were 65,987 people in this category, giving a rate of 15.9 per cent. In 2019, the number had risen to 82,758, representing a rate of 17.1 per cent.

Forget for a moment the rate, as we all know the total population has been rising. However, the absolute numbers are also rising, extremely worrying for a country that has been seeing such economic growth.

Children represent a large chunk of those 92,690, but so do the elderly. Looking at this last category, the NSO provides another important indicator: if you exclude all social transfers, including pensions, the at-risk-of-poverty rate for 2024 would go up by 16.1 percentage points, an additional 88,250 persons over and above the 92,690. That represents a staggering 180,940 people.

The NSO report said: “This illustrates the importance of social welfare in assisting the most vulnerable persons in society.”

The government is already providing an important safety net for households, but what will happen going forward when the share of pensioners rises as a result of our ageing population? This poses a number of problems with regard to the ratio bet­ween people working to support those who are retired, but of course, this is only one aspect of the forecast.

The other is how we view state pensions: are they meant to be just a safety net, or the ultimate gift for decades of work? The way that pensions have been capped over the years means they are not going to be much more than the former.

The government has helped by gradually removing the tax paid on pension income, but the message has not been loud enough: people must also help themselves if they want to sustain their standard of living after retirement.

Rental income was reported as being just 3.3% of income for all households (along with alimony and ‘other’ income). This means that the main income for pensioners remains pensions: the state pension; occupational pensions; and private pensions. Private pensions have been around for a while, and the government incentivises them by offering tax rebates. However, the take-up of private pensions is still disappointing.

The only way to get younger people to save up for their own retirement is to encourage them to put small amounts away every month – which was the aim of occupational pensions, still far from being a reality.

Admitting that the state pension is only a safety net may be political suicide, even though the facts and figures indicate this clearly.

Social transfers are seen as a right, assumed to be independent of government budgets or economic growth – but the reality is that the numbers of those at risk of poverty will continue to grow unless people change their saving behaviour.

The message might not be popular but it has to be shouted from the rooftops if it is to be heard.