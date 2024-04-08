The courts and, by implication, the judiciary are society’s ultimate bulwark. It is, therefore, imperative that the justice delivery chain is as effective as humanly possible.

Otherwise, both the legal and the judicial systems risk losing credibility and such a state of affairs can only undermine the very notion of the rule of law.

Hence, justice must be done in a reasonable time, as, indeed, demanded by both the country’s constitution and also by the European Convention on Human Rights. Justice delayed is justice denied, rightly giving rise to claims of human rights violation.

Now, of course, any violation of one’s fundamental rights is condemnable but more so when the perpetrator is a member of the judiciary, as the first hall, civil court in its constitutional jurisdiction has just found.

As it happened, this was a high-profile case since it involved the daughter of former prime minister Dom Mintoff. Her ex-partner had been jailed after being convicted of stabbing her and her son in late 2016.

He appealed the sentence in 2018 but the case was still before the appeals court last year, forcing the chief justice to hand it over to another judge, who confirmed both the conviction and the jail term.

Deeming the time taken to hear and decide his appeal exaggerated, the man formally complained to the constitutional court that his human right to be tried within a reasonable time had been violated. And he was right.

The Constitutional Court observed that the convict served 1,714 days in prison when, in fact, he should have been held behind bars for 1,440 days. So, he was jailed for 274 days more than the court had determined.

Noting the case was not so complex as to justify such a long time for the appeal to be decided, the Constitutional Court pointed its finger squarely at the Court of Criminal Appeal (before the case was allocated to a different judge).

“This court can understand that every court has a big workload but, in any case, a delay of six years from when the final arguments were made can in no way be deemed justifiable,” the judge presiding over the Constitutional Court remarked.

In this case, the State can hardly be blamed for what happened though it – or, rather, the taxpayer – will have to fork out the €10,000 in compensation accorded to the convict for the human rights violation.

The Constitutional Court deemed this violation “very serious”, so much so that it ordered a copy of the judgment to be forwarded to the parliamentary speaker.

The question is: what will parliament and the Commission for the Administration of Justice do about such a grave breach of human rights committed by none other than a judge?

In line with their own code of ethics, members of the judiciary are expected to “decide cases assigned to them within a reasonable time”.

The erring judge appears to have breached this rule, certainly prima facie.

Although the name of the ‘sinning’ individual judge is in the public domain, any action parliament or the justice commission may decide to take against him is likely to be a closely-guarded secret.

One can understand why justice commission proceedings are held behind closed doors when considering complaints that could very well be deemed inadmissible or fall through. However, in this case, the verdict is a public one, made by a judge in open court.

Judges and magistrates too must be fully accountable to the people.