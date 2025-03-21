In a recent Times Talk podcast, former Health Minister Chris Fearne sympathised with those who prefer to forget the difficult years of COVID-19. However, he cautioned that disregarding the lessons learned from the pandemic could come at a great cost.

In March 2020, uncertainty about the disease and its mortality rates, and the timely development and distribution of vaccinations was only matched by the fear of the looming economic and social impact of lockdowns and shutdowns.

The world is now in a very different place. We may now debate the impact on productivity of remote working, the optimal rate for tourism sustainability and hold online meetings without a second thought – but Fearne’s interview reminds us how things could have panned out had we not relied on science.

The most remarkable statistic to emerge from the interview was that without drastic measures and vaccines there were fears that the pandemic could have killed 10,000 people in Malta. He claimed the health authorities were able to save 72 out of every 100 people projected to die of the pandemic.

This is in no small part due to the way in which the pandemic was handled, with daily numbers published and regular updates. But while the uptake of the vaccination was exemplary – 1.5 million doses were given – there is broad concensus that the approach could have been less paternalistic. Fearne himself admitted the health authorities should have been more sensitive to legitimate fears about the vaccine.

Malta did well, in part, because its medical professionals enjoy such high levels of public trust – but if it were to happen again, Fearne said he would opt for more explanations and more persuasion.

He made an important point: decisions were based on the latest scientific evidence – which may not always have been what people wanted to hear. They were certainly not influenced by what many people were saying on social media.

Conspiracy theories undermined the reaction in many countries – with tragic consequences – but he accepted that many people had genuine concerns about the speed with which the vaccines were created.

At the time, the government could have done far more to explain that no shortcuts were taken but rather that the crisis brought together stakeholders in an unprecedented way to find solutions.

He also spoke about the need to factor in the impact on mental health. The loneliness of those who found themselves isolated, the fear that shook us out of our comfort zones, the emphasis on the pandemic which overshadowed so many other diseases, screening and prevention… The cost of saving those lives impacted the quality of life of so many others. There are so many aspects that we would need to take into consideration if there were to be another pandemic – which some experts say “when” and not “if”.

While mistakes were undoubtedly made, including excessive measures like requiring people to wear masks outdoors, it's important to remember that we were navigating an unprecedented situation.

Fearne’s most stark warning focused on what he described as the “silent pandemic” that could have devastating consequences: the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

The numbers are shocking: around five or six million people die every year as medicines simply do not work any more. And it is getting worse: the OECD projects that within 10 years, 90% of infections in hospitals will be untreatable unless action is taken now.

These are uncomfortable truths. We got through the COVID-19 pandemic but unless we learn from the past, history is doomed to repeat itself.