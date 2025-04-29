Why launch a Palliative Care Strategy when there are already services in the public health system as well as those offered by Hospice Malta since 1989?

That is the question that many will be asking themselves after reading about the launch of the 10-year strategy, with many of the answers provided in the comprehensive 76-page document outlining the background leading up to it.

Patients in Malta can avail themselves of specialist services offered by the Palliative Care Unit (PCU) for adults, the Rainbow Ward (paediatric oncology ward) for children and the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre – although services available in Gozo, in both the acute Gozo General Hospital and in the community, are limited. These services are supplemented by Hospice Malta, a non-governmental organisation, which works close with the PCU.

However, the strategy has identified one important point: the focus has historically been on patients with cancer. For example, approximately 75% of referrals to Hospice Movement are for patients with a cancer diagnosis.

Palliative care – an approach focused on improving quality of life through the prevention and relief of suffering – is required for three broad, main categories: people with cancer; those with organ failure; and those with frailty and dementia.

Clearly, far more services will be required to cope with all three categories: the European Association for Palliative Care recommends two specialised palliative care services for every 100,000 inhabitants, with Malta only providing 0.4 in 2019.

That year, there were 1,902 people in Malta in need of palliative care at end-of-life, representing approximately 60% of yearly deaths. Of these, 821 were cancer patients and 431 were people suffering from cardiovascular diseases with palliative care needs.

Indeed, raising awareness about the importance of palliative care, not only for patients but for their families, is a large part of the strategy, which also highlights the need for more suitably trained professionals, volunteers and care-providers and for best practices to be established. The services covered range from those in an institutional setting to those provided at home, with recommendations for each step of the journey, across all levels of the medical profession.

The forecasts anticipate what the situation will be in the future: Malta faces an ageing population with one of the longest life expectancies in Europe. Almost 20% of the population is over 65, and, according to the 2019 State of Health report, two-thirds of their lives are spent without chronic diseases and disabilities, a far higher share than the EU average. However, an increasing proportion of the population in the future will face serious illness, functional or cognitive impairment and mental or emotional distress, dependent on care from family and/or society.

The well-thought-out strategy also delves into the economics of palliative services, stressing that limited or delayed palliative care costs more. It may result in unnecessary hospital admissions, lengthier hospital stays as well as expensive emergency services and treatments. But the main thrust of this timely document is to ensure the social, mental health and emotional and spiritual well-being of the patient, their family and carers.

This will depend on patients and their families being able to tackle the issue openly and without fear and anxiety. There is still a stigma surrounding palliative care as it is considered to be linked to ‘the end of life’.

Conversations about death and bereavement are deeply personal and deeply disturbing but they are the best way to ensure that informed and sensitive decisions are taken, improving the patient’s quality of life, dignity and comfort at the time that they need it most.