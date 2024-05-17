Various international studies suggest that young people are increasingly disengaged from political life. They are voting less, rejecting party membership, and telling researchers that their country’s leaders are not working in their interests.

The most recent Eurobarometer survey confirms that Maltese youths are fast losing trust in the democratic process. Almost one in every three people in Malta under 30 say they do not intend to vote in next month’s European Parliament elections, the highest rate in Europe.

So, why are our young people dissatisfied with democracy? Lower levels of participation among young people is a long-established trend in most European countries. Still, the fact that Maltese youth appear to be the most dissatisfied must be a cause of great concern for policymakers. Voter disenchantment with the political process is growing in all age groups but is most pronounced among youth cohorts.

Some may argue that low youth electoral participation could reflect apathy, mistrust, and dissatisfaction with democratic processes and feeds into the democratic backsliding narrative. Populist politicians will amplify this dissatisfaction to their own selfish advantage.

In southern European countries, but not in Malta, many young people suffer from economic exclusion, illustrated by high youth unemployment and widening economic inequality. With Malta achieving full employment, finding a job locally is less of a challenge for young people.

Climate change is the issue that worries youths the most. Like most young people in other Western democracies, young Maltese feel the government has failed to protect their future. The ongoing decoupling between what policymakers do and what young people are concerned about must be addressed, as trust in the system is among the core requirements for meaningful political participation.

While the Eurobarometer statistics are worrying, one must not assume that young people are becoming less concerned with politics and policies, less politically skilful and more apathetic. In today’s more dynamic and complex democratic governance landscape, youth political participation is broader and more multifaceted.

Forty-five per cent of youths in Malta say they have taken some action to change society over the past year, such as participating in a rally, signing a petition, or writing to a politician. Young people today are not a homogeneous group. Youth involvement in some institutions is evident in everyday life, like university, private enterprises, NGOs, and religious organisations.

While many young people are frustrated with democratic institutions, they contribute to democratic policy dialogue and debates. Young people speak out about corruption, gender discrimination, racism, socio-economic inequality and unbridled development, even if they often do this outside the traditional political fora. They do not accept the classical definition of political participation based on casting votes, joining political parties, engaging with their representatives, and participating in local government.

Traditional politicians must understand that existing democratic processes often fail young people who see core values of democratic governance, such as consensus, dialogue, accountability, and inclusion, being ignored. Political leaders must take action to restore young people’s faith in the democratic process. There is no blueprint to ensure that youth political participation contributes to strengthening, sustaining, and expanding the performance of democratic governance.

However, more needs to be done to encourage young people to be more civically engaged, be involved in the decision-making processes, and encouraging them to hold decision-makers accountable. Intergenerational collaboration can also go a long way in engaging young people in the democratic life of the country.

Hopefully most young people have not given up on democracy yet.