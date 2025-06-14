This is the time of year when many parents have to rearrange their work schedules, organise remote work if possible and call on support networks – like grandparents – for school pickups. First come half-days at school, then three months of summer holidays.

While some parents can be flexible, others cannot. It’s no surprise, then, that the annual State of the Nation study found that a third of parents with children under 16 want fewer school holidays and one in five would prefer longer school hours.

This issue keeps resurfacing. Just this January, it became the subject of national debate after a study – commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality – recommended addressing short school hours and the length of the summer holidays. The goal was to better support families and help them balance paid work with family life.

Studies show that, compared to their European counterparts, Maltese students spend fewer hours in school, enjoy longer holidays and are among the last to return after the summer break.

Let’s be honest: as children, we loved long summer holidays. They meant freedom, late nights and more time spent at home. It’s the same for children today, but the impact on parents is different, because parenting today is different.

In the past, summer might have meant afternoons watching TV, reading, going to the beach or meeting friends. There were also the boring, long afternoons.

Today, most parents work and children’s main distraction tends to be screens. Summer schools help fill the gap, offering play and socialisation but their hours are often short.

This issue deeply affects working parents, especially those with no choice but to keep working amid rising living costs. And it’s not just a matter of daily schedules. There are broader ripple effects.

The struggle to juggle work with short school hours contributes to declining birth rates. It’s tough with one child, let alone two or three.

There’s also the child’s perspective to consider. Children need quality time at home with parents who aren’t exhausted. But is that really happening now? After a full day at school comes the mad rush of homework, extracurricular activities and house chores – leaving parents stressed, irritable and drained.

Some have suggested extending school hours with non-academic time – to include time for homework and extracurriculars, so that when children get home, they can truly relax. A side benefit might even be reduced traffic congestion. Non-teaching staff could take over so as not to pile on hours on educators.

There are also the teachers to keep in mind in this discussion – an essential part of the picture. So far, the teachers’ union said that extending school hours is not up for discussion. The union raised concerns over children’s well-being as well as the ever-increasing workload on educators. After all, just as parenting has changed, teaching methods have also had to evolve to meet the needs of today’s children by, for example, tackling shorter attention spans.

Beyond all this lies the bigger issue of our education system. There’s ongoing talk about the need to rethink how we teach – moving away from the rush to complete syllabi and the focus on exam-based results. More school days could ease this pressure. But teachers would have to be on board with this because this would impact their working hours and teaching methods.

Balancing the needs of children, parents and the education system is no easy task. But if we’re serious about supporting families, boosting well-being and improving educational outcomes, we can’t keep brushing this conversation aside.

When school schedules work better for families, everyone benefits – parents, children and society as a whole.