The lack of a reading culture, especially among students, is a matter of concern that requires attention. The digital transformation that has engulfed us in the last four decades, the weaknesses of the educational system and the declining interest in books within families are contributing to large sections of society falling out of love with books.

A study published by the EU’s statistics office found that 56 per cent of Maltese had not read a single book throughout the year. Men appear particularly reluctant to read, with 65 per cent of Maltese men saying they did not read any books at all in 2022. Admittedly, the declining reading culture is not just a local phenomenon. Most European countries are facing a similar decline and trying to reverse this trend. In a fast-paced digital age, where information can be accessed easily at the click of a button, the lack of reading culture is a growing concern.

While technological advances have made the acquisition of knowledge more easily accessible, the habit of reading remains a critical factor in promoting critical thinking skills, imagination, empathy and mental well-being.

The shift to digital media has created expectations of a hyper-connected world where many seek a distilled update on anything that interests them, from following current affairs to evolving entertainment events. With smartphones, social media and countless entertainment platforms at our fingertips, we are increasingly drawn to these forms of instant gratification.

Unfortunately, our educational system also contributes to the decline in the reading culture. While schools are meant to promote reading and instil a love for literature, the excessive focus on standardised testing and exam-driven curricula often leaves little room for leisurely reading.

A lack of contemporary books or outdated texts can make reading seem disconnected from students’ interests and daily lives. Sadly, some students view reading as a means to an end rather than a source of enjoyment and personal growth.

Moreover, reading is no longer an important element of family life in many households as other activities take precedence. Busy lifestyle schedules, reliance on screens for entertainment and parental disinterest in reading transfer to the younger generations, perpetuating the cycle of the lack of reading culture.

The younger generations will suffer most due to the decline in the reading culture. Reading is essential for language skills development and critical thinking, imagination and creativity. Young people may struggle with comprehension, vocabulary acquisition and writing skills without regular reading.

Fostering a reading culture must start with schools encouraging independent reading and providing students with dedicated time to read books of their choice. Every school (and larger towns) must create a reading-friendly and comfortable physical environment, with well-stocked libraries with both printed and e-books, for students and the community.

Teachers and parents must also be role models for children by prioritising reading in their own lives. Encouraging children to discuss books, asking about their favourite characters or plot lines and providing access to diverse reading materials are all effective ways to instil a love for reading.

The government’s budget on cultural activities must focus more on promoting the cultural activities that benefit our society more broadly. Helping local publishing houses financially and providing physical facilities where students and the public can spend time reading should rank as top culture financing priorities.

When we nurture a love for books, we provide a foundation for a generation of lifelong readers who will continue to explore the wonders of literature and contribute to the well-being of society.