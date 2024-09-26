Homelessness is a complex issue. It sits at the intersection of public health, housing affordability, domestic violence, mental illness, substance abuse, racial discrimination and unemployment. Yet, it is a solvable problem if there is a strong political will to promote social equity.

A feature in the Times of Malta highlighted the growing problem of homelessness in our country. In the heart of Malta’s nightlife district, hidden between gentlemen’s clubs, neon lights and crowds of tourists, around 40 to 50 people sleep rough. In the same location, the Millennium Chapel, founded by Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, provides some short-term relief to tens of homeless people who sleep rough on the locality’s streets.

Homelessness is growing at the same time that the economy, as measured by conventional but socially defective indicators, continues to boom. To address homelessness effectively, it is essential to comprehend its root causes. After determining the extent of the problem, policymakers must work with all stakeholders.

Poverty and economic hardships are often identified as major factors driving people into homelessness. The widening gap between income levels, rising housing costs and the lack of affordable housing exacerbates the situation.

Moreover, mental health issues and substance addiction contribute significantly to the growing homelessness crisis.

Family and domestic instability also lead to homelessness. The lack of adequate social services and safety nets leaves many without the necessary support to prevent homelessness or facilitate a smooth transition out of it.

Organisations like the Millennium Chapel volunteers and the YMCA, are doing sterling work by providing short-term solutions by offering relief and, at times, a safe place for homeless individuals. But this is not enough to address the root causes of homelessness.

A more sustainable approach is the housing-first model adopted in some countries like Finland, which prioritises providing stable accommodation to homeless individuals as a foundation for addressing other issues, such as mental health and addiction. Mental health and addiction treatment programmes are essential components of addressing homelessness effectively.

Similarly, collaboration among different stakeholders is crucial to ensure that non-disabled homeless people are supported in integrating themselves into the community through employment.

Homelessness is not merely an individual-level problem but a reflection of growing societal inequalities and systemic issues. Addressing homelessness requires a comprehensive approach. Preventive measures that focus on alleviating poverty, improving access to education and training and enhancing mental health support are crucial for reducing the likelihood of homelessness.

While the government must lead the fight against homelessness, collective action involving the community is needed to solve this problem. Funding limitations and budget constraints often hinder NGOs from implementing long-term sustainable solutions. The government has the resources to address this problem. Still, it also needs the political will to tackle the underlying societal inequalities and systemic issues that are the root causes of homelessness.

It is commendable that so many people and some businesses have responded positively by offering to help the Millennium Chapel continue its work among the weakest in our society. More outreach initiatives are needed in the community, which can play a vital role in reaching vulnerable people and connecting them with essential services and resources.

Unfortunately, community resistance can sometimes slow down progress and prevent necessary facilities from being built. ‘Not in my backyard’ attitudes are prevalent when attempting to establish shelters or supportive housing.

By advocating for fairer social policies and reducing income disparities, we can create a more inclusive society where homelessness is less likely to occur.