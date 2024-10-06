It started off with claims of censorship. But, in reality, the KSU’s contentious decision to wipe out a campus stand promoting pro-choice material has sparked a crucial conversation about the role of universities in fostering critical thinking and acknowledging fault.

The University Students’ Council initially justified the removal of Moviment Graffitti’s stand by stating that Freshers’ Week was not “the right place to discuss such controversial and sensitive subjects”.

The image shared by Graffitti showing a solitary electric fan occupying the space where the stand once stood was almost poetic. For the critics, it symbolised hot air and inertia, painting a disheartening picture of the state of critical discourse at our university. And they were right: the issue was not whether you agreed or disagreed with abortion but about the freedom to speak about a contentious issue.

It strengthened the perceived passivity and fear of speaking out among students. Too often, student concerns in Malta are limited to speaking out on “safe” subjects like the problem with parking and stipends. While such issues should also be discussed, they should not be the extent of student engagement with university life and societal concerns.

But two things happened which changed the dynamics.

Facing backlash, the KSU apologised and said it never intended to stigmatise anyone.

“In our pursuit of a genuine and well-meaning effort to ensure this debate takes place in a more serene environment where mature and civilised conversation could be fostered, an important discussion was stifled,” the council conceded.

In this context, the words of university rector Alfred Vella during his welcome address take on new significance. His call for students to have the confidence to speak their minds “boldly, truthfully, and without hesitation” is not just an aspiration but a necessity for a thriving university environment. As he rightly pointed out, “staying silent, meek and submissive in the face of adversity reeks of ignorance and a moronic disposition”.

The rector’s speech emphasises that university education should empower students to express themselves against injustices, greed, indifference and hatred. This is the true purpose of higher education – not just to impart knowledge, but to cultivate critical thinking, civic engagement, and yes, even drive political change.

We still see too many individuals refusing to take a stand, speak out or protest, either because they are not informed enough, or worse, because they feel ‘politics’ remains a dirty word in Malta.

Suffice it to see the anti-austerity protests driven by UK university students 10 years ago or the more recent protests against pension reform by French university students to know there’s power beyond the campus.

Universities should be spaces where ideas – even controversial ones – can be explored, debated, and challenged without the need to resort to uncivil discourse or insults to drive the point home.

In the digital age and a social media overload, students are bombarded with vast amounts of information, much of which may be unreliable or misleading.

Critical thinking provides the tools needed to sift through this information and avoid falling prey to falsehoods or simplistic solutions to complex issues.

We hope this incident shows us that the university community is capable of having difficult conversations and learning from them. We hope it reminds academics and students that they must get out of their comfort zones and debate and challenge important issues. After all, it is the same university which has spawned some of the greatest leaders and thinkers across generations.

The image of the electric fan should not be seen as a symbol of inertia but should fan the flames of a necessary debate about the importance of critical discourse... and admitting fault and apologising when wrong.