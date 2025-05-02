Selling a bank is not a simple process. In addition to the commercial elements, regulators and other policymakers must address other, more critical issues. Still, enough time has passed since HSBC Malta was up for sale, with no clear indication of how this process will be concluded.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Central Bank governor Alexander Demarco correctly argue that the HSBC deal negotiations cannot “take forever” and that competition between local banks must be increased and not reduced.

The latest development in this saga is Bank of Valletta’s laconic announcement that it had been approached by third parties expressing interest in prospective financial bids for HSBC.

BOV’s announcement was quickly followed by a new announcement saying it has “no interest” in joining the HSBC takeover bids. Confusing official communications can, and must, be avoided as they increase the fog surrounding the HSBC sale.

Principles of transparency and confidentiality in critically important commercial deals do not always sit comfortably together and sometimes appear to be conflicting.

The financial market, HSBC’s minority shareholders, the business community, the bank’s customers and employees, and national economic policymakers must no longer depend on media sources to see how this saga will end. They reasonably demand that the HSBC deal be closed as early as possible.

With APS and the Hungarian bank OTP apparently out of the race to buy HSBC, the other known bidder is the German Fintech company RS2. A company spokesman told Times of Malta, “We have secured the Mid-Med brand and intend to revive it”, adding that this is a symbolic return to a “homegrown champion with European aspirations”.

RS2 also promised “no job cuts, no branch closures, and full retention of HSBC’s ATM and retail infrastructure”.

The RS2 bid raises new concerns for policymakers and regulators. While the company is a reputable fintech business with international exposure, its experience running a commercial bank is questionable. Regulators will undoubtedly scrutinise RS2’s submissions on how it will operate as a commercial bank in light of its bold promises.

HSBC remains a “systemically important institution”.

The European Central Bank, as regulators, must ensure that whoever takes over the business is not only financially sound but also has the proper skill set to run a bank that has such a massive impact on the Maltese economy.

Regulators will certainly not be happy with granting a banking licence to fintech enterprises unless they are satisfied that they can comply with the complex banking regulations imposed on the banking industry in the EU.

The Minister of Finance’s desire to attract an international bank to replace HSBC is understandable. A global banking brand can boost the country’s investment promotion narrative.

HSBC Europe, the local bank’s main shareholder, will focus on maximising the return on its share sale. Policymakers may have other priorities to protect the broader national interests.

While HSBC Malta’s financial performance is strong, its scale of operations is unlikely to attract the interest of equally well-known international banks. Policymakers have to accept this reality.

Still, the size of the local market is such that it can attract interest from a smaller, reputable European bank that may want to expand internationally.

It is positive that policymakers have made their views public on the limitations of the known bidders who have now withdrawn from the race to take over HSBC. Hopefully, they will continue to be involved in the process to ensure that this deal will be closed as soon as possible in the interest of all stakeholders.