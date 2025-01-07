In today’s interconnected and globalised world, multilingualism has become increasingly important. Undeniably, communicating in more than one language has become a necessary skill for most individuals, businesses and organisations. So, why is interest in learning a second foreign language falling among Maltese students?

Researchers Anne-Marie Bezzina Busuttil and Jessica Bajada Sultana note that between 2007 and 2022, the number of students registered for advanced level exams in French, German, Italian, and Spanish dropped from 15 per cent to just 3.6 per cent. They argue that “The situation is immediately critical at the post-compulsory education level”.

They also recommend that the authorities must urgently “establish a policy framework to strengthen the role of language in higher education”.

There are various reasons why Maltese students’ interest in learning a third language is falling. The reality is that the importance of multilingualism is unique to individuals and their circumstances. Since English is one of the country’s official languages, some argue that as they plan to live, work and travel to places where English is dominant or is understood, learning another language is unnecessary.

Admittedly, thanks to the powerhouses of the world, including the US and the UK, English has become the dominant language in the West. Practically every country in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East has English teaching programmes for local students.

Today, a young Italian person is more likely to communicate in English than Italian when travelling to the US, Japan, Germany, Holland or France. This has led to an “everybody speaks English these days” mindset, leading people to perceive multilingualism as less important.

Children, young people and adults seek learning opportunities relevant to their lives or needs. The researchers found that over a fifth of students taking part in their study felt that studying language would limit their career options. They also do not think languages lead to lucrative professions. Forcing the learning of a third language for Maltese students is unlikely to motivate young people to foster a love for languages.

To sceptics, learning a new language seems tedious, time-consuming and difficult, especially if they only plan to use it occasionally. A more successful strategy to promote the learning of languages is likely to project language learning as a key that opens doors to countless opportunities to connect with people and cultures. Multilingualism has many benefits, both personal and professional. It can open up new opportunities for work, travel and cultural experiences for individuals.

Parents would also be more interested in motivating their young children to learn a third language, knowing that recent neuro-scientific findings suggest that speaking several languages develops the brain. So, learning a second or third language helps to develop cognitive skills, such as improved memory, problem-solving abilities, and creativity.

For businesses and organisations, being able to communicate with clients and customers in their native language can build trust, establish rapport, and increase sales.

Besides its effects on academic performance and learning, multilingualism also constitutes a powerful instrument to foster tolerance and respect for others; it creates an opening for dialogue. In an increasingly complex and multicultural world marked by globalisation and one of its most visible expressions, international migration, dialogue is essential for finding peaceful and sustainable solutions.

In addition to the practical benefits, multilingualism plays a crucial role in promoting diversity, inclusivity, and understanding. Learning a third language allows people to communicate and connect with others from different backgrounds and cultures, breaking down barriers and fostering empathy and respect.

Multilingualism will always be particularly relevant for Malta, which is fast becoming a multicultural society.