With the election of Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the Catholic Church – and the world – welcomes a new voice into one of the most symbolically resonant roles on the global stage. As Pontifex Maximus (the ‘great bridge-builder’) Leo now assumes a responsibility not only to the Church’s 1.4 billion members, but to humanity at large, especially where voices of peace, mercy, and unity are sorely needed.

His first public words from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica set the tone: a quiet but firm appeal to peace. “This is the peace of the Risen Christ,” he said, “an unarmed and disarming peace, humble and persevering. It comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally.” These words, rooted in the Easter message, reverberated far beyond the square in which they were spoken.

The new pope’s personal story enhances the symbolism of his role. Born in the United States, yet formed by decades of missionary experience in Peru, and a member of the Augustinian Order, Leo XIV already embodies several worlds in one life. He bridges the Global North and South, the theological centres of Europe and the pastoral urgencies of the develo­ping world.

He speaks fluently the literal and cultural languages of multiple continents.

At a time when so many regions around the world are experiencing mass migration, renewed conflict, and cultural tension, the Church’s ability to model coexistence and common ground is more vital than ever.

Leo’s background suggests a pope comfortable with complexity, one who has lived among the poor and cares deeply about their plight, a shepherd who understands the Church’s future will not be built by abstract pronouncements alone, but by presence, dialogue and humility.

Leo inherits a Church deeply diverse, and not without strain. European Catholicism, with its ancient roots and secularised present, exists in stark contrast to the youthful, vibrant churches of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In the broader public sphere, the pope remains one of the few global figures whose influence is moral rather than political or economic. Though he commands no army, no economy, and no vote at the United Nations, his words can shape consciences and reframe global conversations.

Europe’s relationship with the Church is complex – part nostalgia, part resistance – but the potential remains for a figure like Leo XIV to reawaken not only faith, but a sense of shared moral purpose across our continent and beyond.

There is no shortage of challenges: trust must be rebuilt, especially in the wake of past scandals; the language of hope must be made credible again. But there is space, still, for a voice that reminds us of what unites rather than divides: the fragility and sanctity of life, the call to justice, the yearning for peace.

It is interesting to see two Americans now in positions of enormous global influence.

Pope Leo XIV will hopefully offer the world a different view of US values from Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ approach, which he has executed through stiff tariffs, imperialist musings and vast cuts to foreign aid, which has impacted the most vulnerable.

Pope Leo’s advocacy on behalf of migrants, in particular, could challenge Trump, who has pursued an aggressive campaign to deport them as quickly as possible.

All of us, whatever our religious leanings, can hope that this pontiff will help span the geographical, cultural and spiritual distances that fracture our world. And may he remind us that the art of building bridges is not lost.