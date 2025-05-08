The education ombudsman has warned that restrictions on teachers speaking out “violates freedom of speech”.

This is never a straightforward issue: At what point does the right to protect the integrity and branding of a government – or company – turn into intimidation and censorship?

How do we know when we are on a downward slippery slope, when it becomes paramount to protest for the very right to protest?

Education ombudsman Vincent De Gaetano understands the risks better than most. Apart from serving as chief justice he also served on the European Court of Human Rights.

He understands that the first challenge to our rights is usually a small one, veiled in reasonable sounding phrases. Even if you listen carefully, you cannot hear the cogs of power turning.

How did we get to this point? A 2011 directive laid down rules for political participation and communication with the media – applicable to the entire public service. Is that unreasonable? After all, many employees know they cannot speak on behalf of their company. They know the official company spokesperson is properly briefed precisely to reflect company policy.

But what about when you disagree with the company? There should be a foolproof way to give feedback internally. But what if that channel does not exist or if the employee does not trust it?

This latest issue was sparked after a teacher went onto a programme in her personal capacity and said she disagreed with constant assessments. She was called in by her head and asked whether she had permission to take part in the programme.

There are numerous questions: Had the teacher already indicated her point of view internally? What made her decide to air her opinion in public? Was it frustration?

The education ministry should have listened: Who best to give feedback than someone who has to cope with the fallout of policies on a daily basis? How else to ensure optimal outcomes?

The bottom line is that there is now a directive saying teachers must get written permission from the education ministry before speaking to the media. Even educators who obtain permission must ensure that their comments reflect ministry policies and objectives and refrain from promoting “personal opinions” or making statements that might be perceived as politically biased.

And this blanket ban applies across the hierarchy: even teachers who do not have “significant managerial roles” whose public comments could conceivably be misconstrued or exploited unfairly.

On Il-Każin fuq Tokis a few days ago, a secondary school teacher said he had to get approval from five different people before speaking to the education minister publicly, then used the opportunity to challenge the very same system.

How better to control your message and show you have unanimous support than by shutting up those who disagree with you?

Education Minister Clifton Grima did the only thing he could: reassure all and sundry he has no issue with teachers publicly expressing their views on specific education policies – but the reality belies his stand.

De Gaetano was very clear in his assessment, saying: “Such a limitation cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be considered to be reasonably necessary… in a modern democratic society.”

There may be a legitimate need to protect the public interest, and there is nothing wrong with imposing rules but it should never come in the form of censorship or even suppressing any form of critical thinking and questioning, especially in the education sector.