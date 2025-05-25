The recent killing of Abdulghani al-Kikli – one of Tripoli’s most powerful militia leaders – has torn through the illusion of stability that cloaked Libya’s capital in recent years. His death during a violent confrontation triggered a swift collapse of the power-sharing equilibrium that had prevailed between the armed factions propping up the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Though Kikli’s death largely came as a surprise, the tensions that led to it had been building for some time. The meeting in which he was killed was billed as a mediation attempt, though his supporters insist it was a planned ambush.

GNU Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabaiba and the militias closest to him had been angered by his expansion of power within Tripoli and his backchannel to Khalifa Haftar, the de facto ruler of much of eastern and southern Libya.

Within hours of Kikli’s death, fighting broke out across Tripoli, as rival groups allied with the GNU attempted to capture territory and institutions formerly controlled by the deceased warlord.

Dabaiba manoeuvred to take control of the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration, the primary agency responsible for managing irregular migration. He also reshuffled the leadership of the Internal Security Agency. Both these entities were previously headed by Kikli loyalists.

However, these moves were widely seen as benefiting privileged factions from Misrata and Zintan, in an arrangement reminiscent of the early post-revolution years when armed groups from these two powerful cities divided up the capital before the 2014 civil war.

As a result, opposing militias both within the capital and from the broader region fought back. At the same time, widespread protests erupted, eventually leading to a number of departures from Dabaiba’s government.

In spite of this, Dabaiba remains in power, but his future hangs by a thread. While the violence has died down, ongoing mediation efforts are mired in uncertainty, with a major military escalation remaining a distinct possibility.

Malta and its European partners must abandon the illusion that stability [in Libya] can be outsourced to armed factions in exchange for migration control and energy interests

From Malta’s vantage point, the fallout has had immediate implications. On May 15, 38 nationals were evacuated via Misrata in a swift and coordinated operation involving the Maltese Embassy in Tripoli and the Home Affairs Ministry.

More broadly, however, the power vacuum exposed the fragility of the country’s security architecture and heightened the risk of renewed conflict. As rival factions reposition themselves, the erosion of state authority threatens not only Libya’s internal stability but also the broader security of the Mediterranean.

There could also be downstream implications for the pattern of irregular departures from the Libyan coast, especially considering the outsized role that Kikli and his forces played in managing irregular migration.

This situation shows how fragile Libya’s politics remain – an unsurprising reality for those who have long warned that Libya’s tenuous calm rested on volatile and criminal militia networks. Yet, EU and Maltese foreign policy has, in practice, ignored these fault lines in favour of short-term gains in migration control and business access.

This latest episode exposes the strategic myopia of that approach. Malta and its European partners must abandon the illusion that stability can be outsourced to armed factions in exchange for migration control and energy interests.

The events in Tripoli show that such arrangements are neither durable nor defensible. A credible policy on Libya must start with internal discipline by curbing member states’ backchannel deals with non-state actors, and a renewed investment in diplomacy, governance reform, and institution-building.

Malta, given its proximity and stake, should champion this shift, pressing Rome and Brussels to align Libya engagement with stated values and a long-term vision. The cost of inaction is not just Libyan instability. It is regional insecurity on Europe’s doorstep.