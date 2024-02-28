Construction in Malta has been transformed from a feature of progress to an endemic blight upon our island. Few would disagree that it has spiralled out of control, and morphed our island into a concrete jungle.

The traditional skyline, once adorned with traditional Maltese church steeples, now bristles with skeletal frames of tower cranes, a reminder of the relentless march of ‘progress’ gone awry.

For tens of thousands of law-abiding citizens, each day brings the dread of seeing the Planning Authority notice affixed to the building next door/in your street. It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’. And when that notice is affixed, it’s often the harbinger of chaos and disruption, signalling months or even years of deafening loud machinery, suffocating dust clouds and blocked roads, and the constant threat of damage to your own property.

That notice has also become synonymous with an application to demolish an old building to make way for a block of apartments.

The result is now an island drowning in soulless concrete monstrosities, while precious open spaces and historic landmarks are sacrificed at the altar of profit. Precious agricultural land is devoured by the relentless march of new apartment blocks and road-widening projects designed to accommodate ever-increasing traffic.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow that less than two per cent of our territory is covered with trees, while construction blankets more than a quarter of our land, an appalling contrast that speaks volumes about our skewed priorities.

For every welcome Irrestawra Darek scheme, we see new laws and amendments intended to (quietly or otherwise) facilitate more buildings.

The blame cannot be solely laid at the feet of developers and the authorities. Our insatiable appetite for profit and property speculation has fuelled this destructive frenzy, blinding us to the irreversible damage.

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s defence of the status quo (he says there is no ‘right’ to develop but is ruling out amending local plans) rings hollow in the face of the daily misery endured by ordinary citizens. His refusal to prioritise our quality of life over the relentless pursuit of economic growth is a betrayal.

We must challenge the false dichotomy between economic growth and environmental sustainability

We must challenge the false dichotomy between economic growth and environmental sustainability. Continuing to rely on this disruptive industry for economic growth is not only unsustainable but also self-defeating. It threatens the very tourism industry it seeks to sustain by destroying the very charm and tranquility that attracts visitors to Malta.

Arguments that we need to keep supplying buildings to cater for the population growth show a government that simply has no plan to change the economic model.

Compare that to other Mediterranean islands like Mallorca, where the government has implemented measures to contain urban growth and protect the island’s fragile natural resources – despite being much larger than Malta. Mallorca’s example serves as a powerful reminder that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability can coexist without making residents’ lives hell.

This is not a call to stop all forms of construction – some buildings are indeed crying out for restoration, new ones are needed to cater for a changing country, but this relentless pursuit to demolish old buildings to be replaced by tasteless blocks to make a quick buck needs to stop.

Hopelessness may seem pervasive but we cannot afford to surrender to despair. The country needs to unite with one voice and resist, call out the planning authority’s disgraceful decisions and demand change from the government. We must join forces with NGOs, which are relentlessly fighting against the clutches of destruction.

This is not a matter of nostalgia for bygone days or to put a stop to ‘progress’ but a question of basic respect. It is our responsibility to act before the concrete jungle devours it completely.