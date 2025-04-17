One-fifth of the EU territory is facing water stress. This crisis is growing and threatening industries, agriculture and access to water.

Malta has no rivers or lakes to provide fresh water for households and enterprises. So, water resilience is even more crucial for us.

Despite the EU’s laws to protect and sustainably manage water, structural mismanagement and widespread degradation of water sources and ecosystems are harming the environment, the economy and the people in member states. Why do we have to wait for a social and economic catastrophe to take action?

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada highlighted the growing problem of EU countries’ complacency, which is preventing water resilience strategies from becoming a reality.

He argues: “Currently, the priority of the EU is not on water. The funds are not going towards water resilience.” He adds: “Seventy per cent of our water comes from a desalination plant. Imagine the desalination plants stopped working tomorrow.”

Bajada is correct in criticising political leaders’ lack of focus on making water resilience a reality. In the last few months, the European Commission released a set of reports covering the implementation of the Water Framework Directive (WFD).

Some of the report’s key findings include persistent implementation gaps, ineffective policy measures, lack of integration across sectors, water protection deprioritised in favour of economic activities, poor implementation, widespread delays and non-compliance by some countries, including Malta.

Malta is particularly vulnerable because the way we produce drinking water is expensive. Our tourism industry would suffer a massive shock if the supply of fresh water were disrupted for any reason.

We must prioritise water management by addressing water pollution, reducing water use where water stress hits and protecting and restoring traditional water sources like groundwater.

The government must identify the causes of water loss, improve the water distribution system and discourage waste through sensible water-pricing tactics.

Underutilised solutions, such as more effective water reuse and retention strategies, could significantly relieve pressure and expenses on supplies. Businesses, especially those catering to tourist accommodation, can and must do much more to invest in efficient water management processes.

The small but essential agriculture sector must be helped to ensure that farming practices do not contribute to the deterioration of groundwater reserves.

Business-as-usual thinking continues to dominate, favouring short-term mitigation over long-term water resilience. International reports confirm the cost of inaction is five times higher than the investment needed to address water insecurity.

Water security is not just an environmental necessity. It is an economic and strategic imperative, especially for a small, heavily populated country like Malta that depends on expensive processes to produce fresh water. The EU has the power, resources and expertise to lead the way. Bajada correctly appeals to the European Commission to establish a dedicated funding line for water resilience within the upcoming multi-annual financial framework.

Water insecurity is no longer a distant threat. It is an immediate environmental, social and economic challenge that must be urgently addressed. Escalating climate risks, rising temperatures and increasing droughts are particularly damaging the economies of southern European states. Limited investment and lack of technical capacity must not hinder implementation and slow meaningful progress.

The EU’s forthcoming European Water Resilience Strategy will prioritise five action areas: governance and implementation; infrastructure; finance and investment; security and industry; innovation and education. Malta needs to make this strategy its own.

We must be ambitious for our country. We cannot afford half measures.

The time to act is now to ensure our water sustainability.