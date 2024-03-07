Notwithstanding the pious pledges made to protect the media, especially after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, this pillar of democracy continues to face a bleak future.

The recent report by the Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom draws a chilling conclusion. Speaking about the global situation, the centre’s director, Pier Luigi Parcu, says this “very foundation of democracy is at risk”.

In Malta’s case, the report notes that the most serious issue is the lack of independence of a number of media outlets.

The editorial independence of a number of newsrooms from political and commercial influences is mostly threatened in Malta and Poland. In Poland, however, the new centrist government has promised major reforms of the State media in order to boost editorial independence.

The Malta section author refers to the “problematic” ownership and operation of TV and radio stations, online news media and newspapers. It is “problematic”, she points out, not only because of political control but also because commercial entities have a strong influence on both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party.

It is an open secret that most media organisations are struggling economically. The report makes a very valid point: since it is not possible to determine the level of assistance required, no policy is being designed to assist media outlets requiring support.

So, it all depends on the whims and ‘benevolence’ of the government and commercial entities, which, thus, can pull strings. Worse, they can easily stifle and silence unfriendly media outlets.

The long-overdue media reform remains elusive and the report points out that all progress on the reform seems to have stalled completely. Legal threats and SLAPPs, therefore, remain one way of gagging inquisitive journalists. Disinformation campaigns targeting independent news organisations continue. The State broadcasting can package, if not silence, the truth though financed by taxpayers’ money.

Requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act are repeatedly ignored.

The Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom urges the media to be more open in terms of ownership and revenue and to enforce self-regulatory standards. It recommends that public institutions provide more financial support to newsrooms and journalists and put in place a regulatory framework enabling a thriving media landscape. For precision’s sake, in making such suggestions, the report refers to “local” and “community” media but, of course, in Malta the media are both ‘national’ and provincial, or local.

Sadly, it is amply clear the government is in no hurry to improve the situation. And, unfortunately, a good section of the population and the business community fail to fully realise the input such news organisations have in promoting and protecting democratic principles, including their own rights. Today’s government might need to relay its message through the media when no longer in power. Citizens who are relentlessly attacking journalists will one day need to relay the latest injustice through the media. Just think about that.

The burden, thus, falls squarely on the media outlets themselves and their representatives. The courts have a big role to play in ensuring the freedom of the press is upheld in both word and spirit. Their rulings, therefore, can prove to be crucial.

Independent bodies, committees or commissions to monitor press freedom violations and hold accountable those seeking to stifle the right to free expression have proved important.

In an era besieged by disinformation and misinformation, the value of a robust and independent media cannot be overstated. It is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy and the voice of the people. Yet, it is under threat like never before.

This is not just a concern for journalists. It is a concern for every citizen who values the truth and seeks to hold power accountable. A weak and financially unstable media is susceptible to influence, coercion, and ultimately, extinction.