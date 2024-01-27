Malta is now home to a host of language communities. It is an ever-increasingly multicultural nation, reflected in the various languages currently spoken here. Apart from the country’s official languages of Maltese and English, there are Italian, Filipino, Indian, Arabic, Lithuanian and many more. So, what is the future of the Maltese as a living language?

Undoubtedly, learning Maltese is an arduous task. Learning a Semitic language written in the Roman script with a vocabulary of words of Arabic, Italian and increasingly English origin demands motivation, commitment and time.

This is even more applicable in the socio-linguistic context of Malta, where Maltese is still considered the “first” language, even if it is only widely used in this country. At the same time, English has become the world’s lingua franca.

Reuben Degiorgio is a committed linguist who is passionate about helping all those who want to keep Maltese a living language for present and future generations. He wants to rescue parents and others wanting to write and speak Maltese correctly by creating a website with over 6,000 conjugated words that can be accessed from any online device. He argues: “I wanted this to be a very complete source of information, so all the Maltese verbs that I could find are there.”

Speaking and understanding two languages is a complex affair. Maltese is still the first language in Malta. But for how long will this be the case? Data from the Census of Population and Housing 2021 reveals that, while Maltese remains the mother tongue across all age groups, a quarter of Maltese under 10 say English is their first language.

The census data and many people’s daily experiences suggest that English usage is becoming more predominant than it once was, with a noticeable gap between its use as a first language by children versus older Maltese. This is hardly surprising. English is becoming increasingly widespread in the Latino communities in the United States while Euro-English has become a new version of English.

While language academics understandably want to ensure that the standard of Maltese taught and learned in schools is not diluted with ‘barbarisms’, the future of the Maltese language depends on more than a deep desire to preserve cultural integrity. The realities that Maltese society faces are those of contemporary democracy: real people, real communities and the real needs of young people being inadequately addressed or rendered inconsequential by agencies supposed to serve them.

Competence in English enhances everyone’s prospects locally and in any other country. In our schools, especially those of the State with children from different nationalities, educators must predominantly use English to teach. For an increasing number of local and international students, their linguistic competence is more functional in English than in their home language.

A few generations ago, speaking two languages was supposed to be a sign of high educational achievement or even snobbery. But things have changed.

Most countries encourage their people to become bilingual, with the majority wanting to learn English. Some, like the Scandinavian countries, have already succeeded.

The advantages of bilingualism are clear. A second language expands the number of people you can talk to. It adds to the ways you can say things and offers a second point of view on the whole business of expression. As one of Malta’s official languages, English has a bright future.

The challenges that Maltese faces are more daunting. If Maltese is to prosper as a living first language and avoid the fate of other ‘small’ languages, like Irish, it needs to adapt and shed the image of being a complex language.