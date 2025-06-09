It is interesting that Prime Minister Robert Abela felt the need to declare that the recent reshuffle was in the “national interest”. Surely that should be a given?

The whole point of a reshuffle is to ensure that all government portfolios are in optimal hands, which means those who underperform know that they are being watched carefully and, unless they pull their socks up, they will get moved aside to make place for those who could and would do more.

And it goes without saying that ‘doing more’ means putting the national interest first. No matter what the sad reality is of any cabinet, our elected government is not there to appease partisan, commercial or personal interests.

They are there to follow through on the party’s electoral mandate, not to safeguard commercial interests, to thank its supporters by appointing them to jobs that they are incapable of doing, to fill their own pockets… or to turn a blind eye to others who are doing so.

This government’s large majority has been systematically squandered as it throws sand in the eyes of its supporters, always ready with a great announcement to distract voters from its utterly incompetent performance in other spheres.

But voters, who do not always have the loftiest ideals guiding their vote, are nonetheless humans who reach a tipping point. Although it seems that the party has won back some of the votes it lost during the European Parliament elections, the prime minister must be aware how many tensions are simmering below the surface, from traffic and construction to overpopulation and rampant abuse.

Being a prime minister is a heavy burden, and, perhaps, the heaviest burden of all – at least politically speaking – is facing up to realities and taking tough decisions. This is why the very notion of a “reshuffle that left almost no one satisfied” is a headline you never want to read.

Instead of convincing us that he was looking squarely at ‘the national interest’, Abela has ended up looking as though all he did was tiptoe around sensibilities and find a totally uncomfortable and inadequate compromise.

The very notion of appeasing ministers is an alarming signal that there are no others to replace them, undermining his claim that there is so much talent in the cabinet ranks. Surely, this appeasement could lead to complacency, to inappropriate decisions, to temptation?

Malta already has to live with the reality that stepping down is rarely an option for decision-makers, with the few cases where ministers tendered their resignation being the exception which proved the rule.

Indeed, Abela has been plagued by ministers and MPs who were only forced to step down when the facts being laid out – or leaked – to the public meant he had absolutely no other option left to him. But, even then, he has far too often left open the door to their appointment to lesser jobs with inflated pay packets or, even more baffling, to reconciliation.

It is clear that ministers are human and that they are entitled to a work-life balance, to a workload which is not insurmountable.

It is also commendable that they should flag the fact that some parts of their portfolio require a more focused approach if they are to make meaningful change.

And, yet, somehow, Abela has managed to take what should have been a respectful review of the realities faced by some of his key people and turned it into an exercise which achieved nothing and pleased no one.