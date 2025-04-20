A bank’s reputation is its most valuable intangible asset. Evolving globalisation in the last three decades has made banks more efficient and diverse and allowed them to capture new opportunities.

The financial crisis and post-crisis restructuring have increased interest in trust and corporate culture and the creation of a stable and functional risk culture in global banks. Protecting a financial institution’s reputation is among the most significant challenges facing financial firms, as trust in the integrity of the financial sector is the rock base of its stability and growth.

The ongoing process leading to the sale of HSBC Malta by its parent company, HSBC Continental Europe, is of special interest to the country. Policymakers and the financial services community continue to work to shed the negative perceptions that some international institutions had about Malta’s commitment to promoting good public governance in various sectors.

For several years, the country’s investment promotion narrative has emphasised that Malta attracted a global banking giant that saw opportunities to have a base here. It is, therefore, crucial that whoever replaces HSBC has similar reputational credentials to help the country make economic progress and attract new investment.

Times of Malta recently revealed that the Hungarian bank OTP, touted as a potential name to take over HSBC in Malta, was turned down as a client of HSBC last year for ‘reputational risk’ reasons.

Among other concerns, the due diligence flagged the bank’s ongoing operations in Russia and links to the OTP chair and the Russian president. While OTP argues that its reputational risk allegations are ‘completely unfounded’, one is justified in asking why HSBC is now entertaining an offer from the same bank it refused to take on as a client.

Various drivers intensify the reputational risks that banks face. Using double standards does nothing to enhance HSBC’s reputation and corporate culture.

HSBC Malta owners must be aware of the negative perceptions they are creating on the part of customers, competitors, minority shareholders, investors, debt holders, market analysts, other relevant parties, and regulators by not being consistent in their professional judgement when conducting due diligence on a prospective customer or buyer of their business in Malta.

Meanwhile, a group of around 12 businessmen and companies have also submitted a bid for HSBC.

In the strategic management of banks focused on maximising their returns, there are often monetary incentives to disregard reputation risk at the cost of betraying the trust people have invested in them. Reputational risk is not an issue to be dealt with only in crisis events.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was correct when he warned that Malta needs to safeguard its reputation, with the country still recovering from the effects of greylisting. He also rightly argues that local prospective buyers would not be the ideal new shareholders of the HSBC operations.

The most recent development in this saga is APS’s announcement that it has pulled out of the race to take over HSBC Malta, saying: “confidential information external to the due diligence exercise has caused the bank to reconsider its participation in the sale process.” This is a worrying development because it creates more uncertainty in the banking market.

While the process of finding a new buyer for the HSBC Malta operations is taking a long time to complete, it is crucial that everything possible is done to avoid further uncertainty.

Importantly, whoever is finally selected to own the bank must have an impeccable reputation, clout, and experience to add value to the shareholders, clients, and community the bank serves.