The rising tide of homelessness in Malta clearly reflects the diverse and complex societal issues we face today. As highlighted in a Times of Malta article, Ramona’s narrative is not just an isolated tale but a mirror of the plight of many on our islands. While heart-rending, Ramona’s story is a mere droplet in the ocean of homelessness that silently pervades our society.

YMCA Malta’s CEO has warned of a worrying increase in homelessness in Malta, which impacts not only Maltese citizens but also individuals from various countries, including central and northern Africa, India, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia and Italy. This diversity in demographics underpins a broader narrative; homelessness is not confined by nationality or borders but is a global humanitarian issue that Malta is not immune to.

The roots of homelessness in Malta are multi-layered. Financial problems, mental or psychological health issues and domestic violence are the primary causes. Interestingly, these causes vary by gender, with financial difficulties being predominant among men and domestic violence being a leading factor for women.

An aspect of this issue is the plight of homeless women. A study on this demographic revealed their social reintegration is hampered by structural, institutional, relational and personal factors. Women face unique challenges such as societal issues, ethnicity, age and childcare responsibilities, which amplify their vulnerability and hinder their path to reintegration.

Organisations like YMCA Malta have taken commendable steps in response to this escalating crisis. Their initiatives in establishing shelters and providing individualised care plans reflect a deep understanding and commitment to addressing the issue. Their proposed policy changes are innovative and essential. The government can make significant strides toward fostering a more inclusive society by establishing alternative addresses for homeless job seekers and prioritising them in social housing assignments. These measures address critical needs, ensuring vulnerable individuals can access employment opportunities and stable housing.

Local councils have also acknowledged the rise in homelessness and its complexities. They highlight the need for more research, policy changes and solutions to the increasing housing and living costs.

Academic research has highlighted the distinctive features of homelessness in Malta, which diverge significantly from the patterns observed in larger metropolitan areas like American cities. This underscores the need for a contextualised approach to understanding and addressing the issue, which should acknowledge the local community’s specific cultural and societal dynamics. By tailoring our responses to these unique circumstances, we can develop more effective strategies to combat homelessness.

YMCA Malta’s Platform Against Homelessness is a shining example of collaborative efforts to address this issue holistically. Their work with various ministries and agencies to create a centralised referral system and specific health protocols for the homeless is commendable, reflecting the need for a united front in the battle against homelessness.

We should all reflect on Ramona’s story and those of others in her situation. Their plight is not merely a call for temporary sympathy but a desperate call for action.

Homelessness in Malta, like elsewhere, is a complex issue that requires compassion, understanding and a concerted effort from all sectors of society.

We must move beyond seeing it as an individual’s failure and recognise it as a societal issue that requires our collective effort and empathy. While the reactions to Ramona’s narrative are uplifting, we must channel this wave of compassion into an enduring commitment to enact lasting solutions. Let us work towards a Malta where homelessness is not just an issue to be managed but a challenge to overcome, ensuring everyone has a place they can call home.