We live in a world that values experience. We applaud people who bring expertise and wisdom to the table. We respect their achievements.

But we don’t like the thought – or the sight – of ageing. Something is wrong with this picture because experience and expertise come with the passage of time – which brings about ageing.

While it is understandable that people are drawn to youth and beauty, what is completely illogical is the ingrained expectation to remain young forever. Not only is this unnatural, it is impossible.

The media pressure was always there, with adverts for skincare and weight loss going back decades. But, today, the pressure has exploded through social media.

Women are bombarded with messages telling them that they should remain “looking” young: from facial yoga to skin-tightening-wrinkle-reducing creams or med aesthetic treatments that promise to turn back the clock or freeze time.

Recently, Swiss performance artist Anna Anderegg put the spotlight on this subject through a performance project that sought to delve into the presence of women over 60 and their role and place in public spaces.

One woman who participated in the project said: “In today’s world, we are constantly struggling to look young, attractive and sexy and to not age. But ageing is a normal process.”

Another said: “Elderly women feel they are no longer needed in society, we do not know what our role is or what is expected from us.”

The irony here is that society talks a lot about the role of women and what they should be doing: they should have successful careers, be more present on company boards and in politics and they should have more children. But all these expectations are targeted at the younger women.

So, the question is – then what? Surely, women are not meant to fade into the background after contributing so much to the economy and the social fabric of the country.

A few months ago, author Lara Calleja interviewed 12 women as part of her research ahead of writing a monologue about menopause. Calleja said that most of the women she spoke to were taking care of parents and in-laws, as well as working and looking after their immediate family. As they juggled all this, they faced internal struggles as they hit menopause with all the changes it brings with it. Some described this part of their life as “a shock”.

“Women still have to juggle a lot during menopause. There is the social idea that menopausal women are damaged goods while older men are like an aged whisky,” Calleja said.

These two artistic projects brought out the voices of these older women; which is great. But we need to listen more. If we don’t, everyone stands to lose: the women risk losing their sense of self-worth and society will miss out on their priceless experience cultivated over the years.

This experience need not be based on academic achievements or great career histories. There is a wealth of emotional intelligence, and all the intra- and interpersonal skills that come with it, that needs to be learnt and passed on. In a fast-paced world where true human connection is rare, we need the older generation to remind us of a time when people had the time and will to care about each other.

While society needs to give older people a platform, they need to demand to be heard and seen. They are only invisi­ble if they allow themselves to be.

Let’s just remember that the older women of today were once young. And the young women of today will one day be older. We cannot allow something as natural and unavoidable as age to push them into the shadows.