Public health systems worldwide have been under immense pressure due to increased demand, staffing issues, and an ageing population. This is resulting in workforce shortages, an increasing backlog of surgical interventions and outpatient appointments, delays in providing care to patients with even emergency care, and serious illnesses such as cancer.

In Malta’s case, these challenges are even more daunting due to more than a decade of strategic failures marred by corruption at the highest level of government. When one adds to this inept operational management, the urgency to tackle the immediate and longer-term challenges becomes a top priority for public health policymakers.

The most visible symptom of the distressed public health system is the chaotic management of the emergency department. Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency room waiting times have averaged eight to 10 hours. Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela is set to announce expansion plans for the emergency department this month.

While such measures will undoubtedly help, a combination of inept strategic and operational management, ineffective planning, and often unproductive investment in the health sector may render this tactical measure as just a sticking plaster that is no substitute to sustainable reform. Still, the severe crisis we face in the public health system should never go to waste.

One lesson must be learned: privatising the public health care system is not the way forward. The Vitals and Steward experiment was destined to fail from the first time it was conceived.

Rather than pursue a strategy to delegate the management of our hospitals to publicly funded autonomous trusts run by experienced professionals representing all the stakeholders in public health, the government chose to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money for inexperienced and shady foreign private healthcare managers to run three of our public hospitals. These failed strategies have led to increasing health inequalities in our society. A comprehensive programme of action is needed if levelling up is to be more than an empty slogan.

Health inequalities require action across government, starting with early years and extending to fair employment and living standards for all in the community. A stronger focus on prevention and reconstruction of the depleted public health system must underpin this approach.

Our public health system policymakers must adopt a two-pronged approach to address the daunting challenges in this crucial sector. They must first deal with the backlog of physical and mental healthcare challenges caused by the increase in demand due to the growth in population and underinvestment in human and physical capital. They must then create a health and social care system that tackles the health inequalities and the other weaknesses that are undermining the system today.

For this approach to succeed, there is a need at the leadership level to develop and show respect to the front-line medical and paramedical staff who are keeping the system going despite the impact of operational pressures on their well-being. This can be addressed by increasing funding, providing better pay, and improving working conditions for all healthcare workers.

Some might say that reforms of this kind are unaffordable with the growing government debt and other high-cost infrastructure priorities. However, neither tinkering nor measures merely to restore the healthcare system to what it was a decade ago will do.

Only a radical programme with an ambition that matches the scale of the current challenges will enable our public health system to cope with immediate and intense pressures and build back better for the future.