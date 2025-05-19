Israel’s relentless onslaught on Gaza is growing ever more horrific, now targeting starving civilians and hospitals in a campaign that ranks among the most egregious crimes of the 21st century. Even more alarming is its continued impunity, as the world watches in silence.

It has now launched yet another large-scale ground, air and sea assault – its most extensive attack on northern Gaza since Israel resumed its offensive in early March.

Gaza has been under a cruel Israeli blockade of all food, medicine and humanitarian supplies for 10 weeks. A UN-backed report has found that its entire population is at “critical risk” of famine and faces “extreme levels of food insecurity”.

The World Health Organisation said 57 children have already died from malnutrition since the beginning of March. So far, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza war, 80% of whom were civilians. The UN estimates that 70% of Palestinians killed in residential buildings were women and children.

Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at an indefinite occupation of Gaza while his finance minister bluntly stated that Israel’s aim is to “completely destroy” Gaza.

While the world was horrified by the Hamas atrocity of October 7, 2023, any moral justification for Israel’s continued assault has long evaporated. When will the world finally put pressure on Israel – and take meaningful action – to stop these war crimes?

We do not expect the US to raise a finger – Donald Trump has long made it clear that Washington will continue to support Israel unconditionally in Gaza. Indeed, the Trump administration recently approved a shameful $3 billion arms sale to Israel, including providing the country with more of 2,000-pound bombs.

And Trump’s interest in the US taking ownership of Gaza – which is both immoral and illegal – certainly didn’t help matters. However, we do expect Europe, which often boasts that its values are based on rule of law, peace and social justice, to condemn Israel’s behaviour and to take action against it – just as it did with Russia after invading Ukraine.

Recent comments by a number of European leaders suggest Europe is finally losing patience with Israel’s behaviour in Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently described Israel as a “genocidal state”.

And Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin called the situation in Gaza “hell on earth”, adding that Israel’s blockade of Gaza amounted to a war crime.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, referred to the Israeli government’s Gaza blockade as “shameful”.

He said: “It’s terrible. There’s no water, there are no medicines. They can no longer evacuate the injured.”

These are fine words by some of Europe’s leaders but more is needed than simply criticism of Israel. It is time for the EU and Britain, to take forceful action against Israel – economic sanctions and an arms embargo should be introduced immediately. If there is no consensus within the EU for such a direction, then individual countries will have to act unilaterally.

We expect Malta, long considered to be strongly in favour of the Palestinian cause, to back sanctions at an EU level against Israel.

Malta’s reluctance to publicly condemn Israel’s unacceptable behaviour is baffling and is contrary to our long-standing support of the Palestinians.

The Arab world, too, needs to do more to help the Palestinians. The Gulf states considering normalising relations with Israel must make it clear that this will not happen until the war in Gaza ends and a Palestinian state becomes a reality.

At this point, silence is no longer neutrality – it is complicity.