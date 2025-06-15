Malta has witnessed yet another building collapse. Were it not for the swift intervention of architects who ordered the evacuation of residents, this editorial might have been mourning lost lives instead of describing how parts of the country now resemble a war zone.

We have written countless editorials on the unchecked construction boom across Malta. We’ve called out the disgraceful lack of planning, dangerous work practices, the environmental cost, the loss of our heritage, and the daily erosion of quality of life. Still, the cement mixers roll on and before you know it, there’s a new tower crane outside your door.

In urban localities like Sliema, St Julian’s and St Paul’s Bay, construction sites are ubiquitous.

Pavements are broken, the air is thick with dust and traffic rerouted daily. The noise is relentless, and so is the sense of unease as construction has shifted from inconvenience to danger.

Successive surveys show that overdevelopment is one of the Maltese public’s biggest concerns. Protests have become the order of the day as one big project after another is sanctioned. As Graffitti’s Andre Callus said on Times Talk last week, many contractors know they can act above the law with the complicity of the Planning Authority.

Before the next tragedy/accident/obscene-looking block is erected, we need to seriously take stock of the situation.

The government must go beyond rhetorical commitments and take decisive action. That means a serious consideration of a building moratorium.

A temporary halt on large construction projects, particularly in the most overdeveloped and sensitive areas, would give space for much-needed reflection, planning reform and enforcement. There needs to be a comprehensive review of planning policies and a halt to building in rationalisation zones.

Why should we act now? Because Malta is being lost – street by street

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently acknowledged that Malta’s local plans are outdated. But a review without a construction pause risks making a broken system worse.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently acknowledged that Malta's local plans are outdated. But a review without a construction pause risks making a broken system worse.

Our quality of life has taken a blow and workers are being maimed or killed.

Allowing a temporary pause on new builds does not mean shutting down all work. Projects that are vital, compliant and non-disruptive can be allowed to proceed under stricter review.

But we need to really acknowledge the absurdity of a country where developers can build under appeal, where fines issued for illegal construction are ridiculously low, and there are no proper checks except for the understaffed OHSA and BCA.

Let’s not fall for the economic scare tactics. While the construction sector remains important to the economy, it is far from the contributions made by sectors like tourism and financial services. In 2023, the construction sector’s share of total value added to the economy fell by almost a fifth compared to previous years, according to the Central Bank of Malta.

A pause in big building projects may dent short-term gains but can protect long-term prosperity. It could allow us to absorb existing property inventory, reducing speculation, shift labour to renovation, restoration and greening of existing buildings. Let’s remember: we still have thousands of vacant buildings!

It would help prioritise infrastructure upgrades before further strain and reimagine planning based on community need not developer greed.

We cannot build our way out of a broken system.

A temporary pause won’t undo the damage already done, but unchecked construction will only deepen the crisis.

How many more warnings must we ignore before we realise that unrestrained development is tearing at Malta’s foundations? Next time, we might not be so lucky.