“Today, it has almost become fashionable that when criticism is raised about how certain persons are allowed to break the law with impunity, these persons respond by saying: ‘because everyone has to eat’.

"But this is precisely why we have the rule of law, in order that, truly, everyone is able to eat, and not just the bullies, the daring and those who couldn’t care less about the law.”

Those were the wise words of a former chief justice, Silvio Camilleri, almost eight years ago.

One scandal after another proves him right.

Ironically, it was a message Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar sent businessman Yorgen Fenech in 2019 that nailed it: “I don’t care, everybody pigs out.”

Pigging out had already become evident in 2013.

“That pig came to me,” a waste and scrap dealer had told a business partner in 2014 about Jimmy Magro, who served as the Labour Party general secretary for 12 years.

Magro has just been found guilty of trading in influence and corruption. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and interdicted for life.

But this is not about what Magro, as such, did or did not do.

It is more about police foot-dragging and the perseverance of a whistleblower, even if, in this case, the person had a lot to answer for, as the court itself noted.

A look at the time of the salient events can only spark well-founded suspicion that the police were not in a hurry to get to the bottom of things.

The case evolves around a €250,000 public contract for waste collection equipment in 2014. The failed bidder claimed in 2015 that Magro had solicited a bribe to help him secure the deal.

The bidder said he refused to pay and took up the matter with various authorities, even going to then prime minister Joseph Muscat.

One can argue a prime minister cannot be expected to get involved in such matters.

However, the suspect was a high-profile person whose involvement could even tarnish the Labour Party and, indeed, the government.

It was also early in the new legislature, so the least Muscat could have done was ensure a proper investigation got under way and concluded soonest. It was only because the complainant kept pressing that the matter finally ended up in court.

Early in 2017, the permanent commission against corruption concluded it was “morally convinced” that Magro had solicited a bribe.

The government’s internal audit and investigations department, which had started investigations in 2015, had found that the tendering process was vitiated by irregularities.

The anti-corruption watchdog had alerted the police but, a year later, they still had to press charges. Magro was finally arraigned in late 2020.

This saga is not only a vivid reminder that the culture of impunity prevails and underscores the need for robust laws protecting whistleblowers. It also risks redefining what justice being done really implies.

It goes beyond handing down judgment.

The process and the whole outcome must appear and, indeed, be correct and deserved. That the laws in place are applied equally to all and afford the level of protection society expects.

The wealthy and/or the powerful avoiding jail is as bad as facing delayed court proceedings.

It is crucial that the public continue to have faith in justice, the whole justice supply chain.

Because, as the former chief justice warned, any deterioration in the rule of law will eventually result in destruction.