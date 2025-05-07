Parliament rightly paid tribute to Acting President and former minister Francis Zammit Dimech on Monday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Zammit Dimech had demonstrated great integrity in both his political and professional life over the years.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Zammit Dimech taught us resilience, respect, love towards his country and a sense of service.

It was a fitting tribute to a politician who might not go down in history as one of Malta’s finest, but certainly one who injected respect into one of the most difficult careers.

‘Francis’ as he insisted to be called by anyone who got to know him, belonged to a generation of politicians whose presence transcended the offices they held.

He belonged to a public service grounded in civility, respect, and worked to build bridges rather than burn them. In an age where politics is often defined by polarisation, instant soundbites, and Facebook likes, Francis stood out for his ability to bring people together, even those who vehemently disagreed with him.

Francis emeged from the same mould of politicians such as Daniel Micallef, Guido de Marco, Lino Spiteri, and Lawrence Gatt, men who were defined by their dignity, loyalty, and statesmanship. They favoured compromise over confrontation, and upheld integrity and restraint over shallow or provocative rhetoric.

Armed with his trademark laugh, Francis secured friends among foes, and remained accessibile to everyone.

He understood that democracy, at its core, is built not only on convictions but also on conversation.

When he held the post of Environment Minister, Malta was heading towards EU membership, and environmental consciousness was finally gaining ground.

His tenure brought about its fair share of controversies, with environmentalists and journalists often at odds with government policy.

Yet, in Francis they found a minister who would not shut the door on criticism but someone who listened, sometimes disagreed, but never dismissed.

Francis’s ability to humanise politics brought it closer to the public.

That same character rightfully led to his appointment as Acting President of Malta only last year, a role that, although ceremonial, spoke volumes about the respect he commanded across the political spectrum.

He also stepped in as acting general secretary of the Nationalist Party in 2020, at a time when internal strife threatened to fracture the party.

It was a critical moment, and his steady hand was called upon once again, not because he courted the spotlight, but because he had earned trust over decades of service.

It takes a particular kind of political credibility to be asked to guide your party through such turbulence.

Of course, Francis was not flawless. No public servant truly is. But what defined him was not the absence of mistakes, but the presence of goodwill and a readiness to engage.

It is perhaps this attitude that makes his loss so palpable today. Politics has become a game of short cycles and sharp divisions, where character and integrity is often sacrificed for online clicks. And that, perhaps, is the greatest shame.

The outpouring of tributes following his death – from colleagues, journalists, and even his harshest critics – was a testament to a political style increasingly rare: one based on dialogue and basic decency and respect.

Let us hope that today’s politicians – and those aspiring to enter public life – take a page from Francis Zammit Dimech’s example.