Inequalities in income, education and opportunities are major root causes of human trafficking. Today, Malta’s economy increasingly depends on imported labour, especially on low-paid, third-country workers seeking to realise their dreams of a better life, which sometimes turns into nightmares.

Of course, many local workers with limited skills also face the risk of exploitation by a minority of unscrupulous employers who too often exploit the endemic unwillingness of regulators to enforce employment laws. This may change due to the government’s proposal to amend the Employment and Industrial Relations Act by imposing heavier fines on those employers who abuse workers’ rights.

The Malta Employers Association rightly insists that not all employers must be perceived as exploiters. It also argues that its members often “cannot compete in attracting and retaining the best human resources in a scenario where they must match offers of shady operators who circumvent regulations”.

The Association for Temping and Outsourcing Agencies welcomes the proposed legal changes and appeals to the government to confront labour market realities through “fair, enforceable and intelligent reforms that uphold justice, integrity and workers’ dignity”.

There seems to be a broad consensus among stakeholders that workers should be put back at the centre of the economy. Realistically, good legislation is as effective as the political will to ensure that enforcement of regulations is consistent and unrelenting.

Unfortunately, many low-paid workers no longer consider trade unions their first defenders of their employment rights. It is important, therefore, that the government’s industrial and employment relations department ensures all employers respect workers’ rights at all times.

Cases of employers’ abuse reported in the media are often met with disgust by the public. Unfortunately, we often see workers, especially in the construction industry, risking their lives by being forced to work in sites with little observance of health and safety regulations.

All workers need legal and practical protection. Unsafe working conditions and employers’ failure to abide by health and safety regulations must no longer be tolerated.

Similarly, there needs to be a clampdown on employers who fail to pay the minimum or agreed-upon wages. Employers’ failures to provide the legally required rest and meal breaks are other types of workplace discrimination and abuse.

For both local and immigrant workers, the hope is that employment laws help them enjoy and protect their rights and that they will not face employer retribution if they speak up and hold employers accountable for violating those rights.

Unfortunately, labour exploitation has become a new form of slavery that, at times, occurs even in our country. This must not be seen as the “new normal”.

The industrial relations legislation reform is crucial to combat human trafficking in every shape and form, but it is not enough.

The private sector must be engaged in combatting the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable workers. Business lobbies must encourage members to invest in human capital and not adopt business models primarily based on low-cost labour.

Trade unions must also focus more on the new poor in our society, not just be content with managing the status quo of defending mainly workers in the public sector.

Abusing workers’ rights and trafficking in persons is a global challenge that also affects our country, as we have become increasingly dependent on imported labour. For the employment legislation reforms to be effective, the government must build partnerships with the business community to ensure the engagement of all stakeholders.

We must make the labour market safe for workers who dream of a decent life.