Changes the government is proposing to make in relation to the judiciary “will enhance the rule of law in this country and the justice system”, according to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard. How this will happen will, hopefully, be better explained when the draft law is debated in parliament.

If the main aim of this exercise is to try to improve the efficiency of the court system, it is likely that very little, if anything, will be achieved.

Because at the core of the problem remain three fundamental issues: lack of proper funds to meet present and growing demands, insufficient human resources, both in numbers and preparation, and inadequate physical space.

The Nationalist Party keeps insisting that a structured reform is what is needed rather than piecemeal initiatives.

Correct, however, truth be told, calls for a thorough overhaul of the justice delivery chain span both Labour and Nationalist administrations. Studies and solid recommendations have also been made along the years and, still, delays persist, the judiciary’s workload keeps getting heavier and justice continues to appear to be denied.

The party in opposition claims these latest amendments were moved “in haste due to deadlines the government had long been aware of”.

Labour wrongly concluded that the opposition agrees with the changes proposed and “denies that this reform is a haphazard one”.

In an exercise of selective reading, it unashamedly refers to speeches by the chief justice at the opening of the 2023 forensic year and subsequently, quoting only a brief excerpt that suits it.

Projecting itself as “a catalyst of bold constitutional reforms that have strengthened the rule of law in our country”, the government says it remains ready to continue the discussion on other matters of the constitution.

Labour conveniently forgets former president George Vella’s lament that he had been “prevented” from furthering his work on constitutional reform.

Likewise, it must have overlooked the comments made by the Venice Commission.

Though welcoming the significant law changes being made at the time, the European Commission for Democracy through Law was critical of the “rushed” adoption, cutting short wider consultation.

Labour persists in doing things its own way, even in such delicate matters as addressing flaws in and improving the country’s supreme law.

Many, if not most, of the measures being proposed are either already catered for or can be done through administrative means or subsidiary legislation.

The role of the proposed commissioner for standards of the judiciary can be fulfilled by the commission for the administration of justice. Instead of another costly office, what the government should have done is ensure the commission, an essential watchdog, would not continue running on a shoestring budget, with practically no staff at all.

And why should the law be changed to allow retired judges to be nominated as president of the republic?

The present ban is precisely meant to ensure judges will not be somehow influenced by the prospects of eventually being promoted to the country’s highest office.

Before adding more sections to the constitutional court, the justice minister should have seen to it that the present set-up has the staff it needs and operates from within decent premises.

The bill also proposes raising the age at which the judiciary retire.

If the idea behind this latest move is to project the trappings of something new, then many will be disillusioned.

It is more of a red herring disguised in a black robe.