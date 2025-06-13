The labour market has become one of the hottest topics in boardrooms and public policymakers’ offices. Due to technological advancements and social trends, labour market issues have become highly complex and existing strategies are not always sufficient in addressing them.

When parliament discussed the financial estimates of JobsPlus, the government’s employment agency, members from both sides of the house expressed concern about the growing labour market challenges facing the country.

In the context of the local labour force shrinking by a net 1,500 workers every year, Home Affairs and Employment Minister Byron Camilleri argued that the government’s Labour Migration Policy aims “to reduce and discourage the employment of third-country nationals in sectors that did not need them while being careful to safeguard the situation of sectors that did”.

Ivan J. Bartolo, the PN’s employment spokesperson, posed a pertinent question: Why were 17 young people, often highly educated and trained, leaving the country every day? He added that Malta was effectively becoming a country where young people got a university education for free and then promptly jumped to another country to realise their dreams.

Policymakers appear to be in denial about the seriousness of the brain-drain challenge, arguing that the number of young people leaving Malta has decreased and a higher number are returning.

Of course, what matters for the robustness of the local labour market is not so much the net migration of young people but the number of educated and highly trained young people who feel that the local labour market does not meet their career expectations. An organisation can’t solve labour market shortages single-handedly. Over the last decade, Malta’s economic growth was primarily driven by an increase in imported labour, particularly from low-cost countries.

The proliferation of economic activities that depend on low-cost labour to prosper has had adverse effects on the property market, as demand for accommodation has driven up property prices not just for first-time buyers but also for young professionals seeking to pursue a career without sacrificing their quality of life.

The increasing dependence of the economy on low-cost labour makes it that much more challenging to rethink labour market strategies that are built on more and better investment in technology and human capital.

Businesses must look for opportunities to adapt strategically by changing direction, products and services.

Business leaders must assume that staff shortages are here to stay and adopt a process-oriented approach, considering how to restructure processes, jobs and tasks to achieve satisfactory work quality with fewer people.

Business lobbies have frequently urged the government to reduce the number of underemployed workers in the public sector. The jobs-for-votes tactics, adopted by various administrations in the last three decades, are only making the labour market challenges that much more difficult to resolve.

Bartolo correctly argued that Malta needed to continue investing in sectors that created quality jobs, but also work on new ones such as AI, green jobs, robotics, automation and aeronautics.

This is a tall order that will take at least a generation to yield the desired results, as it involves a rethinking of our economic system. Failing to prepare our young people for the jobs that the modern economy demands will only exacerbate the brain-drain problem.

The involvement of multiple stakeholders in the economy will bring a broad range of expertise to the labour market discussion table and help foster an understanding of each party’s varying interests, needs, priorities and values.

Rethinking labour market strategies will be complex and painful. The route to a solution will take societal leaders to uncharted territory. Still, it is unavoidable if we are to create a better future for our younger generations.