The minimum wage is one of the most debated issues in labour policy. Often perceived as a trade-off between employment and equity in earnings, the debate on the minimum wage is highly polarised. It is time to rethink labour policy to promote fairness in our society and address the widening income and wealth gap.

Eurostat data confirms that, in the last decade, the minimum wage in Malta grew by just 2.9 per cent in real terms.

This is no surprise to those who understandably argue that Malta’s economy has increasingly relied on low-cost, low-investment, low-return activities in the last decade.

Ensuring that workers earn adequate wages is essential to guarantee adequate working and living conditions and to build fair and resilient economies and societies as set out in the European Pillar of Social Rights.

The labour policy adopted in the last decade has seen a proliferation of micro-businesses that depend on low-paid workers, mainly from third countries, who are offered precarious work conditions. This policy discourages low-skilled local workers from taking up jobs that are still critically important for the economy. Many such workers exert political pressure on politicians to acquire a public sector job that is ‘recession-proof’ and offers life-long security but with little added value to the community.

When the minimum wage nears the more meaningful living wage – a wage high enough to maintain a normal standard of living – there is a baseline incentive that encourages people to work.

Social assistance becomes inevitable when the minimum wage does not satisfy workers’ basic needs, including effective and comprehensive healthcare coverage, food necessities, housing assistance, childcare help beyond day care and vocational development.

The labour policy must be rethought in the context of the realities the country faces today: the challenge of overpopulation, declining demographics, pressure on the infrastructure and an overreliance on low-cost imported labour. Putting family interests first must be the guiding principle of labour market reform.

We need to ensure that all workers look at the future optimistically and pursue their goals, dreams, or interests. The formation of new family units is essential for the sustainability of our society in the long term.

Rethinking the minimum wage levels must also promote societal equality, where those who work hard should make more money than people doing just enough to get by. The minimum wage must keep increasing to be relevant. The impact of high inflation is more significant on minimum wage earners than other better-paid ones.

With full employment, it is the ideal time to take bold decisions that may hit some small businesses but start to tackle the endemic problems of an overheating economy. Businesses must also acknowledge that the maximisation of profits built on the fallacy that labour is just a commodity that can be hired and fired easily is not sustainable.

Of course, raising the minimum wage does not fix poverty. Stronger economic indicators do not necessarily lead to closing the gap between the haves and have-nots in our community.

Policymakers and business leaders must promote more worker education programmes, help people avoid debt, make conservative investments and save money to benefit society and address poverty more effectively.

People who work full-time should earn enough to meet their basic needs. If they cannot do so with that job, then that is not a reflection of their skills. It shows that there are other elements in society that may need adjustment too.

Making wages ‘liveable’, guaranteeing workers the possibility to pursue fundamental liberties and reducing wealth and income inequality should be the government’s and societal leaders’ main priorities.