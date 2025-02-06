In October 2019, Times of Malta published an investigative report titled ‘Manhandled in prison, cooped up, hosed down like animals’. The article exposed how a group of migrants charged with participating in a riot were subjected to abuses in prison.

The revelations sparked outrage but also drew accusations that we were exaggerating the claims.

The authorities reluctantly ordered an inquiry. And, just as had happened in another similar incident in 2005, the inquiry was more interested in pressuring our journalist to reveal his sources rather than investigating the brutality within the prison walls.

Now, more than five years later, the truth has been laid bare by the ombudsman’s damning report sparked by a request by Moviment Graffitti.

The report describes how the migrants were taken to prison, forced to kneel while handcuffed, intimidated by a dog and hosed down with a water pipe.

These acts of degradation were not isolated incidents but reflective of a deeply entrenched culture of abuse and fear within the Corradino Correctional Facility run by then-director Alex Dalli.

RELATED STORIES Detainees say they were put in solitary confinement and beaten up

Inmates and staff testified to a systemic pattern of inhumane treatment, some describing the prison as a “factory of evil”. Under Dalli’s rule between 2018 and 2021, the prison was governed by an ethos that saw “any means” as acceptable to maintain order.

The ombudsman’s findings detail testimonies from multiple sources exposing prison officers who reportedly staged intimidation ‘shows’ with batons, while inmates lived in constant fear, where even a sneeze could lead to arbitrary punishment.

Dalli’s tenure was also marked by an alarming number of deaths – 14 inmates died, many by suicide. Yet, despite the overwhelming evidence of his failures, Dalli was not held accountable.

He suspended himself in 2021 following public outcry over the suicides, he was promptly rewarded with a lucrative government appointment as ‘special representative’ in Libya, earning a salary of approximately €100,000.

This pattern of rewarding disgraced officials is common in Malta. Political appointees and public entity heads often resign only to reappear in new, higher-paying roles.

The government cannot expect the public to trust its institutions when it continues to shield and recycle those responsible for gross mismanagement and abuse.

The appointment of Dalli to a security role in Libya raises even more questions. What exactly are his responsibilities? What methods is he employing there? Given his track record, can we trust he is upholding human rights?

The government’s vague justifications – citing his experience with the Armed Forces of Malta and Frontex – are irrelevant. A record of failure and brutality should disqualify a person for any position of authority.

Some continue to argue that Dalli’s harsh methods were necessary to stamp out bad behaviour and the drug problem in prisons. And, to be fair, Dalli inherited a prison where inmates were basically encouraged to get hooked on drugs.

Still, this is a flawed and dangerous justification. For example, Norway’s Halden Prison, known for its humane approach, demonstrates how rehabilitation yields results, boasting low recidivism rates.

And, yet, on the other side of the continent, Malta continues to brush abuses under the rug.

The police should immediately launch criminal investigations into the misconduct of officials who oppressed prisoners under their care. However, given the track record of whitewashed investigations, we are not holding our breath.

The ombudsman’s report recommends greater access to prisons and detention centres for journalists and independent observers. While Corradino’s conditions have reportedly improved, conditions in detention centres remain opaque.

Transparency is crucial to preventing future abuses.

While the authorities may try to bury the truth and reward those responsible for abuse, the media, civil society and remaining watchdog institutions will continue to hold them accountable.