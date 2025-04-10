Three decades of digital technology advancements have entirely transformed banking, making it faster, cheaper, and more efficient than ever, with customers moving money in seconds, 24/7, through the push of a button.

However, many fret that banking has become impersonal and created a sense of sameness as banks become less differentiated and lose the human connection fostered at the branch level. While the percentage of adults with a bank account at a financial institution keeps growing, it is pertinent to ask what Malta’s banks will look like in the next two decades.

The Malta Bankers’ Association is the lobby of the banking community in Malta and one of its main aims is to stimulate discussions on the issues shaping the industry. In an interview with Times of Malta, the general secretary and the association president expressed some interesting views on how the local banking sector is evolving.

The effect of fintechs, an emerging class of companies that use technology to automate and improve financial services for businesses and consumers, on banking has been substantial.

Revolut is one such company that also has a banking licence. In the last decade, it has successfully attracted tens of thousands of clients by offering them quick and reasonably priced electronic banking services. As the bankers’ association pointed out, local banks are now struggling to catch up by investing heavily in new technology.

Local banks would probably make faster progress if they were to team up with fintech companies with the know-how to speed up the technological upgrading that Maltese banks need. The impact of generative AI is becoming more pronounced in the banking industry. Banks can jump-start a future banking model by partnering with fintechs, focusing on optimising digital technology to improve the quality of services that customers expect.

Banking regulation swung from laissez-faire practices that characterised the 1990s with the Big Bang deregulation to a more conservative regime after the financial crisis 2008.

In the local banking sector, we saw banks adopting strategies of hard-selling investment products, the introduction of high-risk financial services like trusts, and liberal account opening practices that, at times, encouraged money laundering.

Now that the European Central Bank has become the principal regulator of the larger banks in Malta, the banking industry is better regulated.

Some understandably argue that the derisking strategies that the ECB imposed on banks after 2008 have made banks safer but shifted risk to non-banks.

With risk being pushed outside the banking ecosystem, some banking analysts are worried that small retail investors may now carry significant risks in the local private equity and debt markets that are not regulated as intrusively as banks.

While banks are laser-focused today on the profitable segments of their business, like consumer banking and wealth management, it is time for them to prioritise their customer-centric objectives.

Forty years ago, if you had a problem, you walked into a branch, and the branch manager was there to help you. Today, customers get stuck in queues or with byzantine chatbots or helpdesks that deliver frustrating experiences. While digital banking has enabled us to bank 24/7, it has also been on the banks’ terms.

With the help of technology and investment in better human capital, the future must look more like the past. It should feel like a continuity of conversation connected across digital and physical channels.

The looming exit of HSBC from Malta is unwelcome. This is why every effort must be made to ensure an international bank with a sound reputation takes over, as this is in the best interest of customers and the business community.