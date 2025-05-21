The European Commission’s full-fledged economic forecasts are issued in spring and autumn, focusing on short-term economic indicators.

These independent assessments are crucial to policymakers, especially to those in the eurozone area, to gauge whether fiscal and monetary policies need to be tweaked to achieve the budgetary objectives and adherence to the Growth and Stability Pact regulations.

The spring forecast for Malta for the three years to 2026 is optimistic and way ahead of the EU average.

The EU expects Malta to have the best-performing economy in the bloc this year and next. The motors driving growth are robust private and public consumption and positive contributions from net exports by the tourism, financial and professional services sectors.

While debt continues to increase in nominal terms, when measured as a percentage of GDP, it remains stable below 48 per cent. Undoubtedly, the government will welcome this assessment and use it as a testimony of sound economic management.

However, a longer-term assessment of the economy’s health will continue to raise questions about the sustainability of the country’s economic model and the structural socio-economic weaknesses that the government keeps failing to address.

It is time to ask how long strong, short-term economic growth can be sustained without ensuring that better public health and education services are provided to support people’s quality of life, reduce traffic congestion and lessen reliance on imported labour.

These issues must be discussed in the context of deteriorating demographics, rising environmental risks, continued reliance on the property development industry and the proliferation of business models dependent on imported low-cost labour.

For instance, an event organised by EY Malta in collaboration with Times of Malta clearly exposed the need for an overhaul of the education system.

For instance, an event organised by EY Malta in collaboration with Times of Malta clearly exposed the need for an overhaul of the education system. A senior vocational training college official has revealed that more than 30% of students entering MCAST need to be taught skills they should have already learned at secondary school.

How can a country with such a poor record of educational achievement look forward to a prosperous socio-economic future without undertaking a root-and-branch educational reform of this essential public service?

Political rhetoric on the importance of high-quality educational attainment is not supported by down-to-earth action plans to make education the cutting edge of our competitive advantage tools.

And the strain on public health services has reached unprecedented levels, with medical services being rationed as demand outstrips supply despite the brave efforts of medical professionals.

No long-term investment budgets in the public health sector have been published so far, and ongoing investment projects like the building of a new health centre in Paola and the refurbishment of the Birkirkara health centre are tainted by mismanagement and incompetence.

Political cycles almost never coincide with economic cycles. Policymakers must look beyond the date of the next election and engage in a soul-searching exercise to ensure that socio-economic strategies are the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

While vision documents that define a narrative for long-term growth are essential, they are, at best, no more than eloquent declarations of intent unless a credible action plan supports them.

Such action plans will define the winners and losers in the reform process, how those affected negatively will be supported and the price the community has to pay for the reforms to ensure long-term socioeconomic prosperity.

While it is in order to celebrate short-term economic success, and credit must be given to this government, political leaders must stop kicking the can of pressing economic reform down the road.