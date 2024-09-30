There was once a time – not that long ago – when people could ‘switch off’ from work and ‘the outside world’ when they needed to.

It was a time when people could be unreachable at home if they wanted to be. People had to speak (and listen) to each other if they wanted to learn about each other.

Those days have long been over – ever since mobile phones got into our hands and eventually became a portal to the omnipresent social media world.

According to the Malta Chamber Social Media Usage 2024 report, the ownership of smartphones among internet users reached 91 per cent. Ninety per cent of people in Malta say they access social media networks at least once a day.

There is no doubt that social media is an incredible tool, provided it isn’t abused. It has managed to connect people across continents and bring like-minded people together for common causes – addressing loneliness and building online communities. It also offers constant entertainment and allows us to share information and our voices and market ideas to grow businesses.

The problem is that social media has become part of a bigger issue. Many of us have become enslaved by relentless notifications: that chime that tells us an email needs to be replied at once, that ping that announces a message or a post.

The same platforms that share information can be used to share misinformation and disinformation.

The tools that can address loneliness can lead to cyberbullying, harassment, stripping away privacy and inviting addiction.

We are learning that social media – like any addictive substance – is something that must be consumed in moderation. Research has increasingly shown that social media can take a toll on mental health.

Anton Grech, one of Malta’s leading psychiatrists, explained that social media creates pressure on two levels: unrealistic expectations and addiction.

In some cases, this behavioural addiction is taking over people’s lives.

Countries are beginning to take notice. The Australian government announced plans to set a minimum age for social media use.

Instagram has announced the creation of ‘Teen Accounts’, designed to better protect underage users.

Individuals are also realising the risks and stopping or reducing their social media consumption.

We recently published the story of 39-year-old pianist and music educator Gisèle Degiorgio who deleted all social media apps from her phone.

She still accesses social media from her computer but this happens much less often. She says she is already feeling the benefits, feels calmer and her mind is “more clear and less bothered”.

There are so many studies these days showing how social media is fuelling anxiety and inadequacy. It is also pushing too many people over the edge.

We also need to be aware of the way social media platforms collect vast amounts of personal data, which can be exposed through hacking.

What we need to realise is that we hold the power to decide how much social media we let in. Because it can influence which lens we wear as we experience life, which, ultimately, chisels our reality.

We need to take the power into our own hands. This is not limited to controlling screen time for children. Adults too need to set limits and draw lines.

Everyone has a role to play – including brands and influencers who need to be aware and responsible for the potential damage they cause.

And, if we get to the extreme and people cannot rein themselves in, government policies must kick into action.