The Economic Vision consultation docu­ment for Malta mentions sustainability 77 times, in various contexts, from social to financial to environmental. The problem is how this will be measured – and, of course, whether it will be put into practice.

Take the Blue Lagoon in Comino, or tourism arrivals in general: the issue has been mentioned many times but either the real carrying capacity is not measured or it is measured and then subjected to unsustainable compromises to appease commercial interests.

The Nationalist Party is now asking its councillors to study their locality and to put in motion a carrying capacity for each town and village. To do this, they will need to file a motion to the council asking for studies to be carried out.

This makes eminent sense. The ability of Sliema to absorb parking generated by retail outlets differs greatly from that in, say, Għarb. The number of tourists visiting Mdina every day differs dramatically from the number visiting localities like Mqabba. The space taken up by beach concessions in Għadira is nowhere near that in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq but neither is the demand for caravan space the same in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq as it is in Ċirkewwa.

Every town and village in Malta has specific pressures, demands and solutions, and what works for one would not work in another. However, clearly, a holistic approach is required as the consequences of tackling something in one town or village can merely shift it to the next.

Someone must take the national point of view. We have ended up in the mess we are in because these studies have not been carried out, let alone heeded

This is what the Economic Vision was supposed to do: to understand the problems and opportunities and to understand what is sustainable. Let us bear in mind that the whole idea of sustainability is for something to be possible for the long-haul. It is no use coming up with a plan that will fizzle out and die under the weight of its own success.

RELATED STORIES Malta needs 4.7 million tourists to achieve 80% year-long occupancy - study

Watch: ‘Malta is nearing maximum tourist capacity’ – Tony Zahra

Take an example: many years ago, a new cinema was proposed and, suddenly, there were nearly a dozen localities thinking this was a great idea. Good sense (among other considerations) meant that the applications for almost all of them died a quiet death. Cinema-goers might increase slightly if there were one on their doorstep but not enough to fill a dozen new venues.

So why is the Nationalist Party proposing to carry out these studies? The first point is that these are local problems and the people best placed to understand them are those from the locality.

Of course, at some point, someone must take the national point of view. However, we have ended up in the mess we are in because these studies have not been carried out, let alone heeded.

We should have looked at drainage and parking, at beach umbrellas and bus routes, at public space and food outlets before we decided to build higher and higher. We should have studied the impact on housing before we flooded the island with foreign workers. We could have avoided so many of the headaches that the person on the street is now complaining about.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said when proposing the study that it was a “response to the sharp decline in people’s quality of life, with Malta’s infrastructure struggling to keep up with rapid population growth”.

Grech accused the government of having “no direction, no genuine investment, and certainly no commitment to address this crisis”.

The government would do well to heed this approach and stop trying to accommodate and appease commercial interests to the detriment of everyone else.