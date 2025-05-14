There are systems in place meant precisely to uphold ethical standards and accountability among politicians and those involved in public administration.

The ombudsman, the parliamentary public accounts committee, the national audit office and the commissioner for standards in public life easily come to mind. Regrettably, however, instances keep surfacing indicating that their effectiveness is being undermined by the government’s inaction and even disregard.

We have heard a past ombudsman complaining of a “lack of respect” for both the institution itself and the law, saying there was no political will to act on the findings resulting from investigations.

How many times have the same shortcomings and grievances raised by the auditor general ended up before the public accounts committee only to be superficially discussed and then shelved to gather dust?

The experience of the standards commissioner – the ‘youngest’ among the four institutions – is just as frustrating. Only days ago, we had a repetition of cabinet ministers and an opposition MP being found guilty of ethical breaches by the standards commissioner but refusing to apologise. Among them was the prime minister himself.

This is not just disregarding recommendations made, but, more seriously, demonstrating utter disrespect to the institutions in question, undermining their authority and, hence, further nurturing the culture of impunity.

Robert Abela often defends erring colleagues by taking a legal rather than political stand and approach.

Political responsibility and correct ethical behaviour should be considered distinct from criminal responsibility, though there are cases where the demarcation line is very thin. In some cases, there can even be both political and criminal responsibility to answer for.

Suffice to quote a judgment of the magistrates’ court just days ago, in a libel suit instituted by a leading developer in connection with a consultancy job given to Joseph Muscat.

Noting there is nothing illegal in the consultancy itself, the magistrate felt she should point out that, in the circumstances prevailing at the time, “the reader cannot but perceive a tinge of conflict of interest or lack of ethics in such an arrangement”.

So, ethics do matter, meaning the standards commissioner, his findings and his recommendations deserve to be treated seriously.

If there is to be democratic governance and accountability, the institutions in place to serve as watchdogs towards a clean and ethical public administration must be allowed, in practice, to promote transparency, integrity and trust in the government.

Failing to proceed with enforcement and take all the necessary follow-up action in the wake of the findings and recommendations of such oversight bodies’ erodes public trust and the principles of good governance. Standards in public life then go overboard.

It is becoming increasingly clear that, for this government, it is enough to have such institutions on paper; a window-dressing exercise – although they come in handy when targeting political adversaries or the small fry.

In fact, when dealing with an exchange between an opposition MP and the parliamentary speaker, both the prime minister and the Labour whip recently had the cheek of insisting on “supporting the institutions” and calling for the “lack of respect towards the institutions” to stop. The pot calling the kettle black.

This is symptomatic of a rotten system where checks and balances are compromised and a genuine political will to right wrongs is lacking.

Arrogance, in the form of a persistent refusal to apologise and to implement the recommendations of oversight bodies and independent inquiries, risks leading to de facto absolutism.