Most people living in Malta are aware that excessive sun exposure is harmful. We’ve been repeatedly told to avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, to apply sunscreen regularly and to wear protective clothing.

Despite this awareness, many of us still don’t follow through with these precautions. The leading cause of skin cancer remains ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun – and, yet, behaviour often doesn’t reflect this reality.

A recent and alarming study published in the Malta Medical Journal cast a stark light on how casually we treat these risks.

The study revealed that nearly half of the skin cancer patients who had undergone surgery still did not use sunscreen, a third did not wear any protective clothing such as hats and one in six failed to avoid the midday sun. These are individuals who have already been affected by skin cancer and should be even more vigilant.

Making matters worse, the incidence of skin cancer is steadily increasing. According to data from the National Cancer Registry, the number of skin cancer cases in Malta has nearly doubled in a decade, rising from approximately 650 cases in 2010 to almost 1,170 in 2020.

Among them, melanoma – the deadliest and most aggressive form – has also seen a notable increase. There were 40 diagnosed cases of melanoma in 2010 and, by 2020, that number had grown to 72. The number of deaths from melanoma also doubled, rising from six to 12 over the same period.

On a more hopeful note, the majority of skin cancer cases diagnosed in Malta are non-melanoma, which tend to be more common, highly treatable and far less severe.

Still, any type of skin cancer can be life-altering, and the rising numbers are cause for concern.

Oncologists and public health experts attribute this rise to several factors: increased exposure to sunlight, climate-related environmental changes that may be intensifying UV radiation, greater public awareness that leads to more diagnoses and a general increase in population. But, no matter the cause, the solution is clear. Experts continue to advise the public to minimise exposure to the sun – especially between 11am and 3pm, when UV rays are strongest.

They emphasise the importance of using broad-spectrum sunscreen and wearing protective clothing, including hats and sunglasses.

Certain individuals, however, are more vulnerable than others because avoiding the sun is not always an option.

Outdoor workers – such as farmers, builders, construction workers, gardeners, lifeguards and postal workers – spend long hours under direct sunlight.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has guidelines in place recommending protective measures for such workers, including sunscreen, hats and access to shade. But how often do we actually see these measures being enforced or followed?

The tragic truth is that UV radiation can be deadly. The fact that many skin cancer survivors continue to neglect sun protection shows that public health messaging still isn’t hitting home.

There is a desperate need for more awareness campaigns and, in some cases, stricter enforcement of workplace safety regulations may be necessary to protect outdoor workers.

Just a few months ago, our former colleague Paul Spiteri Lucas publicly shared the heartbreaking story of losing his young wife to skin cancer. His plea to the public was simple but powerful: take sun exposure seriously.

The sun may feel like a friendly presence – part of our culture, our way of life – but it’s also a real danger. It’s time we stop underestimating it. Prevention isn’t difficult but it requires awareness and a collective change in attitude.