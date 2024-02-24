With demand rising faster than the health services’ ability to meet it, the cracks in the system are widening. Long waiting times in the emergency department of Mater Dei Hospital, unacceptably long waiting lists for treatment of hip and knee replacements, hernias and cataracts, a chronic shortage of hospital beds and prolonged delays for diagnostic tests are evidence of a public health system suffering from acute distress.

This grim situation does not result from seasonal peaks when the pressure on the health system becomes more pronounced. The distress on the system is a consequence of a lack of vision for the sector has suffered from for far too long. The news that the number of nurses who graduated last year was the lowest in a decade is no surprise.

The government’s strategy to promote low-cost imported labour in most economic activities seriously impacts the quality of service. Healthcare professionals, including nurses, para­medics, and carers, are inadequately compensated for the stress and poor conditions.

Those already in the profession, both local and foreign, often consider emigrating to countries where health workers are better paid and respected.

Young people with the right qualities to become healthcare professionals either choose other careers or obtain health-related qualifications and then emigrate, thereby exacerbating the brain drain phenomenon that is being ignored by policymakers.

The unplanned population growth of the last decade has produced some short-term economic benefits but has undermined the solidity of the infrastructure, not least that of health.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said Malta needs a second national hospital to keep up with its growing population. One would have expected the government to follow this obvious comment by announcing plans to cater for this need. Still, policy inertia in the health sector remains an endemic debilitating force that threatens the viability of the system.

Consultants, nurses, and everyone on the ground are absolutely trying their best, but the acute pressures on the health services are increasing patient dissatisfaction. It is also growing social inequality. The emergency care system is making people sick rather than helping them get better. Older patients suffer most from the long waits – the people least able to deal with them.

Some patients are so desperate and scared that they will spend their life savings on treatment in private facilities. Malta has fine private health care but going private is not an option for a lot of patients with complex needs.

We can no longer take our public health services for granted. Policymakers today need a real vision for the structural changes in the medium term to have a resilient health service. To do that, the sector needs a policy and action plan, not just short-term plastering over the cracks in the system.

Our public health services only determine a relatively small number of our health outcomes.

So, we need a coordinated approach across government. For instance, national obesity strategies today are no more than pious declarations of intent.

Policymakers must shift more resources to primary prevention and social care. We also need a diagnostic revolution with well-defined targets to ensure that as many people as possible can have a blood test to identify most major diseases.

The acute conditions of our health services need a recovery plan with some intensive investment. Without that investment and support in the short and medium term, it will be hard to improve outcomes. Throughout the decades we have been proud of our public health system. We simply cannot continue wasting money on other non-productive sectors while skimping on what is an essential service.

