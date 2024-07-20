There is a very important sentence in a recent Times of Malta article about the increase in allergies and whether this could be linked to deteriorating air quality.

The article concludes that there was a decrease in methylisothiazolinone contact allergies since this started to be regulated in the EU.

Clearly, we are not passive victims to all allergens. There are some which can and should be regulated.

Of course, there are some that we have no control over – such as the Sahara sand that swept over the islands a few months ago, pushing air pollution levels to 10 times the recommended healthy levels. This inevitably had an impact on air quality, which can affect people with conditions like asthma.

The air quality was being monitored by the Environment and Resources Authority but there is simply not enough awareness out there. Would it not have been smarter for people to stay indoors, rather than to moan about the need to wash their windows?

The article warned that there was an increase in the number of allergies, and we are not only talking about runny noses and sneezing: some patients were reporting sudden swelling of parts of the body – such as the face, lips and tongue – as well as redness and itchiness.

Another worrying point was made by the visiting consultant immunologist Keith Sacco: treatment with antihistamines was not as effective.

He questioned the quality of cement that is being used, and whether it could contain carcinogenics, for example.

He called for environmental control measures – but, of course, that is the end stage of a process that should start with assessments of social and health impact for any major project. And these should be backed up by robust legislation and determined enforcement.

This resonates with many people who have already taken to the streets to protest about the impact of traffic, pollution, construction, and tourism.

But the issue there was sustainability: when is there too much of a (good) thing? It was not about malicious intent that may have an impact on that most important of criteria: our health. Sahara sand is one thing; tainted cement quite another. The doctor rightly warned that we continue prioritising money over health.

However, there were other issues too which are causing allergies to rise, from the use of cosmetics and skin products to pollution, changes in our diet, and the use of antibiotics in early life. Another allergist and clinical immunologist, Daniel Grixti Soler, warned that even seasonal allergies, like hay fever and asthma, were now changing.

Grixti Soler also pointed to our living conditions: families may be smaller but so are our homes, with many children having less and less access to outdoor space and clean air.

The European Environmental Agency says that poor air quality resulted in around 238,000 premature deaths across Europe in 2020. What can we – or should we – do?

There are numerous measures we can take, from limiting outdoor activity when pollution levels are high, to being aware of the exhaust emitted by traffic, especially when we are stuck in a jam or a tunnel.

Some plagues are self-inflicted. We have been told about the dangers of overuse of antibiotics for some time, but resistant strains are still on the rise. We have been told about the benefits of a good diet, of outdoor exercise, and so on. There are enough warnings out there.

If we prioritise health and wellbeing over profit then we will understand that change and action are essential.