When British comedian Ricky Gervais was criticised for transphobic jokes in one of his Netflix specials, he responded by making more jokes.

Like many stand-up comedians, Gervais built a career on pushing buttons and testing boundaries. To him, nothing is off-limits: race, religion, gender identity…

And while that makes many people uncomfortable, it also raises an uncomfortable question: In a free society, who gets to decide what is funny? And, more importantly, what is forbidden?

The question is echoing strongly in Malta, after mounting calls to ban the Bajd u Bejken podcast.

The hosts made a joke about transgender woman Terry Muscat that was, frankly, crude, offensive and humiliating. For some, it reopened wounds from a not-so-distant past – a time when being called “gay” was a slur and mocking queer people was socially acceptable.

Malta has moved on in other ways, too. Free speech has become one of our bedrock principles, and it must remain like that, even when that speech offends… especially when it offends.

And in a democratic society, free speech provisions exist precisely to protect people who say offensive things. That is especially true when those things are said at a comedy show.

As artistic director Sean Buhagiar rightly noted, it was a crude, tasteless joke “made in a ticketed show, to a knowing audience”.

That doesn’t mean we must stay silent in the face of offensive speech. Muscat was right to be upset. To be ridiculed for one’s body or identity is ridiculous in this day and age. When the show’s hosts turned Muscat’s gender into a punchline, they lost their moral footing.

But to label the quip during a live show as “hate speech” is to stretch the definition of that term. Hate speech, by legal and ethical standards, is speech that incites violence, discrimination, or social harm against minorities or vulnerable communities – the kind of speech we regularly see on social media targeting migrants, political adversaries...

And, crucially, Muscat was not even the punchline. That role belonged to the Aquilina brothers, Karol and Robert. The ‘joke’ was an ill-conceived attempt at satire, mocking perceived connections and ironies. It failed. But failure in comedy is not a crime. Yet, Muscat called the police.

Respecting minorities is non-negotiable. But respecting free speech is equally essential. If hurt becomes the sole metric by which we measure speech, then, soon enough, anything unpopular will be forbidden. This would impact, especially, minorities, who often rely on free expression to advocate for their rights.

If we were to give in to this impulse to cancel and condemn at every offence we would end up in a society where speech depends on popularity, with art held hostage to political consensus.

Another thing: Muscat is not just a private individual. She has built a substantial following on social media and has openly discussed entering the political fray. That visibility comes with privileges and scrutiny.

If we draw a red line every time a performer crosses into “offensive” territory, we are condemning ourselves to the loudest censors.

There are better ways to hold comedians accountable. Viewers can stop watching, sponsors can pull funding, and the public should speak out.

With enough pushback, perhaps Bajd u Bejken will learn that comedy lands harder when it punches up, not down, especially when making tasteless jokes about women, for example. Comedians also need to be well aware that certain ‘jokes’ can have a dangerous impact on fans who are more impressionable.

But cancellation ends the conversation; it does not deepen it.

As a nation, we already struggle to understand ‒ let alone deal with ‒ humour and satire. Perhaps it’s time we grow more comfortable with discomfort.