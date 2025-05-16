For the past two decades, different administrations have dreamed about solving Malta’s land scarcity by investing in land reclamation in coastal areas that offered the best viability prospects. Still, the only significant reclamation success has been the creation of Freeport, which, once again, seeks to reclaim more land from the sea.

It comes as no surprise that the government has identified up to six potential areas for land reclamation. Exploratory discussions on the long-debated issue are expected to begin soon. Thus, the search for the holy grail of land reclamation has started again.

For centuries, people have been reclaiming land from the sea to control flooding and make more space for agriculture and coastal industries. Today, many reclamation projects in rapidly growing centres worldwide have advanced beyond a simple dike.

The increased economic importance of coastal zones, especially in tiny countries like Malta, has spurred a rush to stake a claim on this new land for luxury residential, upscale commercial and industrial space.

A government source told Times of Malta: “This time, we are serious in our intentions to move forward in addressing Malta’s limited space availability.”

With Birżebbuġa identified as the “most promising site”, the source added: “The plan is to expand the Freeport further to accommodate more maritime and aviation industries, as well as operations currently based in Birżebbuġa. This could free up land within the locality, and therefore we could create more open space for the residents.”

The challenges of reclaiming land from the sea must not be underestimated. Despite the significant cost and engineering challenges, coastal land reclamation has become a global phenomenon. According to a recent study published in the journal Earth’s Future, land reclamation projects in 106 cities around the world had created around 2,530 square kilometres of coastland, an area roughly the size of Luxembourg.

There are a number of benefits to proceeding with land reclamation in a small island like Malta, one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

Reclaiming land from the sea provides an opportunity to increase the country's usable area without encroaching on natural inland spaces or agricultural land. This additional space can be used for infrastructure, or industry, helping ease urban congestion and improve quality of life.

Land reclamation offers the opportunity to develop modern infrastructure projects such as ports, marinas, or transportation hubs without disrupting existing urban areas.

However, land reclamation experts argue that coastal reclamation is a costly engineering practice, economically, socially and ecologically. Policymakers, especially urban planners, often consider the sea as an empty space. It is not. There are vibrant human and non-human communities whose lives depend on the health of the sea.

Our policymakers must therefore ask whether it is worth spending hundreds of millions of euros, disrupting the local community and potentially permanently damaging the marine ecosystem to create new land several metres above sea level.

Finding a balance between development and conservation is critical.

This involves adopting methods that minimise ecological impact and integrating conservation efforts into reclamation projects.

Land reclamation remains a powerful tool for development and environmental management. Adopting sustainable practices and adhering to international guidelines is essential.

Ultimately, the search for the holy grail of creating new land must be focused on advancing sustainable land reclamation practices, ensuring that we can responsibly expand our horizon while protecting the fragile environment.