The arts can sometimes do what textbooks often cannot: bringing a country’s political past to life in a way that provokes reflection. The arts remain an essential tool to teach, challenge, and preserve our collective memory, especially the uncomfortable parts we are often urged to forget.

Scriptwriter and theatre director Miguel Formosa recently asked an important question: “Is this country so traumatised that we still can’t bring ourselves to discuss this period?” His production Il-Manifest tal-Qlub Maqsuma delved into the deep political divisions in Malta in the 1980s, climaxing in the shameful Tal-Barrani incidents.

There are tens of thousands of us who are blissfully unaware of the political milestones as well as the scars that chiselled Malta. This collective amnesia – this silence – is not accidental.

It’s the product of a deeply polarised society that prefers history retold in safe, partisan shades of red and blue, avoiding the uncomfortable greys of complexity, contradiction, and consequence. It is also the product of a system that discourages any semblance of political discussion.

Which means that for many Maltese, this political tapestry remains shrouded in indifference, ignorance or, worse, distorted by partisan hues.

Our young generations are growing up in a Malta where political history is often reduced to caricatures – heroes and villains, us and them, red or blue.

There is little space for nuance, less for context, and none for empathy. Real history is not a tool for political loyalty. It is a mirror – and sometimes a harsh one – through which we understand how we arrived at this present moment.

From the 1919 Sette Giugno riots to the 1958 anti-colonial uprisings, the Church’s interdiction of the 1960s, the 1970s reforms, the 1980s political violence, the divisive EU referendum of the early 2000s to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder in 2017, Malta’s political path has been anything but tranquil. And yet, these pivotal chapters are seldom taught in schools or portrayed in the state media with the gravity and objectivity they deserve.

Education must be at the centre of this national reckoning of teaching history, which should not merely be about dates and treaties.

It must include the contested narratives, the social undercurrents, and yes, the political wounds that still fester today.

Students must be given the opportunity to engage critically with Malta’s past – to ask questions, debate, learn not just what happened, but why it matters.

Malta has a vibrant and courageous artistic scene that has tackled some of the country’s most complex issues – from migration to abortion to political corruption to gender identity. Plays like Formosa’s show the power of theatre to humanise the political, to tell stories that textbooks often cannot.

We now need to take it a step further.

Our country needs a coordinated national project: a commitment to telling Malta’s story without censorship, political interference, and without fear.

Our historians, journalists, educators, and artists should be empowered – and trusted – to present our history as it truly was. That includes the uncomfortable truths, the missteps, and the moments of shame.

This is why Times of Malta often revisits the triumphs and dark episodes of this country.

Understanding history is not about opening old wounds. It’s about healing them, making sure our big chapters in history are not misinterpreted or told through a partisan lens. We simply cannot keep telling students that politics is a dirty word.

Studying our history is not an exercise in nostalgia. It grants us the wisdom to recognise patterns of division, injustice, and complacency. Because without it, we risk stumbling blindly into the very mistakes we should have learned to avoid.