Bernard Grech’s abrupt departure leaves a critical vacuum at the helm of the country’s main opposition force. Where does the Nationalist Party go from here? Perhaps more importantly: does Grech’s resignation throw the electorate into the mist, especially if the prime minister moves swiftly to take advantage of the prevailing circumstances? The implications extend far beyond the confines of Pietà.

The timing of this resignation, however veiled in internal deliberations, cannot be divorced from the cold, hard reality of opinion polls.

To be fair to Grech, his tenure was marked by significant internal challenges. He inherited a deeply fractured and beleaguered party, and to his credit, he largely succeeded in staunching the internal bleeding and slowly ushering out much of the old guard.

He managed to unite disparate factions and was instrumental in attracting fresh blood into the party’s ranks. This focus on internal bridge-building and consolidation, however, came at the cost of other crucial projects and initiatives that might have given the PN a much-needed boost over the past five years.

It is now clear that Labour’s relatively poor showing exactly a year ago was less a testament to Grech’s impact and more a reflection of the internal strife that hit the governing party at the time.

Grech, in a televised address yesterday, acknowledged that stepping down was a difficult decision, but one taken in the conviction that a change in leadership is now the necessary step for the party to become a credible alternative government.

It was, in a way, an admission of failure – a rare and perhaps commendable act in Maltese politics – but also a huge challenge to his successor.

A repetition of the rushed process that followed Simon Busuttil’s resignation must be avoided. Alternation of power is not merely a desirable outcome; it is essential for the health of any democracy.

It needs a leader with experience and charm and is not averse to risk

Beyond the internal turmoil, the PN faces formidable external realities, which make its return to government extremely tough. The economy continues to thrive, and the Labour government has skilfully deployed its power of incumbency to great effect, consistently rolling out initiatives that resonate with segments of the population. Equally important, the Labour Party has demonstrated a willingness to take political gambles and has often succeeded, even at the risk of upsetting its hardcore support.

In contrast, the Nationalist Party continues to be labelled as a conservative force, often with good reason. While this tag will appeal to certain sectors of society, it increasingly alienates a rapidly evolving electorate, particularly the young. And the polls are showing that.

The PN needs a leader who can take bold decisions that unequivocally put party and country before outdated policies, archaic approaches, or political dinosaurs. It needs a leader with experience and charm and is not averse to risk.

It desperately needs to claw back some of the intellect and vision that delivered the governments which led Malta to independence and, later, to EU membership.

The PN must regain its voice and start taking clear stances on the issues that matter. Where does the party truly stand on contentious planning issues, environmental protection, or delicate topics like euthanasia and golden passports? There have been too many instances where the PN was caught on the back foot, most recently on the Manoel Island project.

The party needs to convince voters that while it will maintain Malta’s economic prosperity, its central emphasis will shift decisively towards improving the quality of life, addressing pressing issues like inflation and urban sprawl.

The next general election may be called too soon for anything truly significant to materialise from Pietà. However, the first, crucial step must be taken, and PN members should ensure it is the right one.