It has now been almost 10 days since the vessel Conscience, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, was targeted by what experts strongly believe to be a drone strike just off Malta’s coast.

This was not some ambiguous incident in distant waters. It was a calculated, deliberate attack on a humanitarian ship alarmingly close to our national territory. And yet, the Maltese government remains conspicuously silent, avoiding any reference to the elephant in the room – Israel.

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s refusal to so much as name what happened on May 2 as an “attack”, let alone condemn it, is an abdication of responsibility and moral leadership.

Let’s look at the facts: the vessel was de-flagged by Palau mere hours before the strike, strongly suggesting the coordination of state actors. Military experts told Times of Malta that evidence so far shows loitering munition was used and it was a surgical strike. Online flight trackers

confirmed an Israeli military aircraft flew to the area around Hurd’s Bank hours before the explosion happened. While the government may be justified in saying the facts are “unclear”, there is one clear thing – this is a serious breach of security right outside our shores.

In its failure to issue even a preliminary statement of condemnation, Malta is sending a disturbing signal to its citizens and even the international community: that attacks on humanitarian missions, even within reach of our own jurisdiction, can happen without consequence. This silence is echoed – perhaps even amplified – by the deafening silence of the European Union.

The attack on the Conscience is not just an attack on a ship; it is an attack on the principles of international law and humanitarian neutrality.

More troubling are reports claiming the Maltese authorities were warned in advance by Israel and instructed port authorities not to allow the vessel’s entry even after the attack. While the vessel’s entry into Maltese waters could have caused legal, political and bureaucratic problems, what would have been the implications if the perpetrators attacked again?

Humanitarian organisations and political party Momentum is asking whether Malta is acting on the orders of others. We still do not know if the Israeli ambassador has been summoned for an explanation. Instead, our government turned its attention and scrutiny on the activists aboard the vessel rather than the party that launched an attack.

Let us be absolutely realistic: Malta is a small, neutral country, and can never defend itself against a major aggressor. But neutrality is not the same as passivity. It does not mean we must stand idly by while a foreign military force carries out airstrikes on our doorstep. If anything, our constitutional neutrality demands an even firmer stance in defence of peace, law and humanitarian efforts. To say nothing – to act as if this is someone else’s problem or hope the incident is swiftly forgotten – is a dereliction of that very neutrality.

Abela was right to request an inspection of Conscience and offer to foot the expense of the costs. But does he truly believe that Malta can afford to let foreign states flout international norms so brazenly within our proximity?

At a time when courage is needed, our leadership seems more concerned with political expedience.

Finally, the country also needs consistency. The government has rightly condemned the war in Gaza, and Labour exponents have weaponised the suffering to attack its political opponents. But its silence over this attack, despite pledging support for the Palestinian cause, undermines that concern entirely. One cannot cry for peace in one breath while turning a blind eye to military acts in the next. The people deserve to know: whose side are we on?