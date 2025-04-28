In the current global economic uncertainty, international organisations like the IMF, the European Commission and rating agencies are slashing the growth forecasts of many countries.

Adverse geopolitical developments and the eruption of trade wars are disrupting the plans of most businesses and governments that are fretting about the extent of damage that downside risks will inflict on them.

Still, Malta seems to be bucking the trend, at least when one hears the upbeat comments of Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on the latest National Statistics Office fiscal updates for 2024. The short-term indicators are indeed positive.

Malta’s debt-to-GDP ratio for 2024 stands at 47.4 per cent, significantly lower than the 55.5 per cent forecast in the last budget. The fiscal deficit was -3.7 per cent of GDP, compared to the projected -4.5 per cent. Caruana also highlighted that the purchasing power of Maltese people has surpassed the EU average by approximately 10 per cent between 2019 and last year.

So, do these short-term indicators justify Caruana’s steady-as-she-goes message to economic policymakers and business leaders? With a general election fast approaching, the government will want to start building a feel-good factor to curry favour with the electorate. Most people are not all that interested in the state of public finances and are more focused on whether they are likely to be better off tomorrow and the day after.

Caruana is optimistic that 2025 will also be “more positive than expected”. He committed the government not to revise the energy bill subsidies scheme and to sustain “existing tax cuts”. He admitted that implementing the electoral manifesto commitments remains a high priority.

So the minister must be assuming that the GDP growth will continue to accelerate despite the economic challenges that countries that buy our goods and services are likely to face. The debt-to-GDP indicator will keep improving as long as the debt mountain grows at a slower rate than the economy.

The minister’s commitment to ensure that tax dues are collected efficiently is, of course, commendable, and results are beginning to show. However, for a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges that public finance management faces in the medium and long term, one must articulate what needs to be done to hardwire sustainability in economic planning.

While the minister is correct in highlighting that Malta’s GDP per capita is improving, this is not equivalent to claiming that people’s quality of life is getting better.

The public health system, for instance, is struggling to cope as a result of the rapid increase in population in the last few years, an ageing local population and insufficient investment in the public health sector.

Caruana must reveal the details of the government’s medium- to long-term investment plan in the public health sector and how this will be financed. Only then can the majority of people who depend on the efficiency of the public health system feel reassured that public health services will not be rationed but will be available as and when required.

The government’s economic strategy, based on increasing production rather than productivity, carries significant risks. Political rhetoric on how the economy will be directed on a more sustainable path is no substitute for a well-defined action plan of how this will be achieved. Many people resent feeling they are on a hamster treadmill, having to run faster to remain in the same place.

Short-term economic indicators are important and will help the EU to remove us from the excessive deficit procedures. However, the longer-term socio-economic challenges will get more daunting if we fail to acknowledge and address them.