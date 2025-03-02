Friday’s meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump was arguably the most grotesque spectacle in the White House’s history. What we saw was not diplomacy but a public execution and unprecedented geopolitical recklessness.

The live meeting was a stark reminder of how far American diplomacy has fallen under Trump’s chaotic reign in just over one month. Trump’s erratic leadership is well known but this is no reality TV series.

Trump’s vision appears to be peace, at any cost. He has gone out of his way to insult Ukraine, bent over backwards not to criticise Russia and made it clear a rare minerals deal – which already reeked of a mafia-style shakedown – is payback for having sent Ukraine billions in weapons and grants.

Friday’s sorry spectacle was the antithesis of the chummy charade put on by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in that same office earlier this week. After two days of buttering up, the US president was perhaps expecting to end the week with a hat-trick of flattery.

He almost got it. An uncomfortable Zelensky smiled and nodded throughout, until vice president JD Vance put his foot in it and turned on the Ukrainian leader. A tense meeting quickly went off the rails. Vance turned sycophant attack dog and Trump making the message clear: “Make a deal, or we are out.”

Zelensky refused to kiss the ring and left the White House with nothing but threats and a public humiliation.

The implications of this debacle extend far beyond Ukraine.

It is now clear the US will drop allies and reverse years-old positions overnight. That will, of course, perturb its historic friends in Europe and NATO. No doubt, Macron and Starmer are no longer grinning.

The Oval Office debacle will also embolden governments that have previously restrained their ambitions, for fear of destabilising the global balance of power.

Trump accused Zelensky of “risking World War III”. In truth, it is Trump who is doing that, by sowing doubts about US willingness to defend allies and stand up to rivals when push comes to shove.

Putin’s Russia is, of course, the big winner. He will be delighted that the US, the country’s historic rival, is doing its dirty work for it.

European leaders spoke broadly in one voice on Friday, save for Hungary’s Orban. European Union presidents, Roberta Metsola among them, were among the first to offer Ukraine their support. The world will now watch as they meet with Zelensky in London today.

Beyond Sunday’s summit, it appears some very tough choices are on the horizon for Europe. EU governments will now accelerate plans to ramp up defence spending. That money must come from somewhere. Will Europe follow the UK’s lead and slash aid spending? Will countries raise taxes?

Malta might feel immune to this earthquake but it is not. The US could easily strongarm the country into signing a controversial Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) or decide to repatriate migrants who moved to the US following a 10-year relocation programme. And how safe will Malta feel if Russia shifts its military bases from Syria to neighbouring Libya?

Malta’s offer to host peace talks is commendable and a good example of how the country can put its neutrality to good use without compromising on its principles. Its reluctance to speak out in condemnation of Trump’s verbal assault is understandable, given that context.

Whether peace talks, in Malta or elsewhere, will actually materialise in the short term remains to be seen. But there’s one thing for sure: Europe is facing a major threat – and it’s coming from what has historically been one of its closest allies.