Education is a crucial path to improving a country’s human resources quality. Therefore, it must be managed to achieve that target, especially in higher education.

It is worrying that Malta’s higher education regulator has been denied entry to a European register of educational institutions after failing its latest assessment.

Understandably, Maltese private higher education institutions are angry and worried that the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) has been unable to convince the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) that it complies substantially with European educational standards.

The EQAR correctly highlighted its concern about the independence of the MFHEA board, whose members are nominated by the education minister and appointed by the prime minister.

The lack of independence of many local public institutions, including those in the educational sector, has been ignored for too long, with the consequence that international regulators often express scepticism about the ability of such organisations to be held accountable to the stakeholders they serve. EQAR recognition requires a rigorous evaluation process by education experts that assesses the regulator’s programmes, improvements and overall educational quality. This process ensures that institutions adhere to specific standards designed to foster excellence in education.

One of the primary benefits of EQAR recognition is the assurance it provides to students and their families. When a country’s educational authorities are included in the register, its educational programmes are credible and recognised within the international academic community.

Students of Malta’s two licensed private universities and 70 higher education institutions pay good money to further their studies. For students, parents and other stakeholders, this recognition is a critical factor in determining an institution’s credibility and legitimacy.

Global recognition is significant for students seeking international career opportunities. Graduation from a recognised institution can open doors for students to work or study abroad, as employers and educational institutions worldwide value recognised degrees. More importantly, inclusion on such registers has a positive impact on graduate employability.

Employers prefer candidates who have graduated from recognised programmes, as they trust that these graduates have received a quality education that equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

International recognition fosters a culture of accountability within educational institutions. The MFHEA must demonstrate transparency in its operations and adhere to and enforce established European standards.

This accountability must extend to all institutional aspects, including governance, financial management and academic practices. It is in everyone’s interest that stakeholders, including students, parents, faculty and the community see that an institution is committed to ethical practices and quality education, so that trust in the institution increases. This trust can lead to stronger community support, enhanced enrolment and increased funding opportunities, contributing to the institution’s success. The EQAR report highlighted that the MFHEA’s strategic plan “lacks a detailed outline of clear and explicit goals”.

This is a worrying indication of the local authority’s board’s low competence to steer the process towards international recognition, which is crucial for all stakeholders.

Rather than dispute the finding of the EQAR, the MFHEA must engage in an ongoing assessment to ensure that its internal processes are fit for purpose.

Robust quality assurance must be hardwired into educational institutions’ operations to ensure that the quality of their programmes and services meets the highest European educational standards.

Malta’s education system faces formidable challenges. A continuous quality assurance culture benefits students and institutions, fostering an environment focused on academic excellence.

International recognition is an invaluable asset for educational institutions seeking to establish themselves as credible, trustworthy and high-quality education providers.